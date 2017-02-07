Education

The animal kingdom visits Bloomington

By
Zoomobile bunny Nativity Mary
The Minnesota Zoomobile brought several animals, including a turtle and an owl, to the Nativity of Mary School winter open house Jan. 29. Leah Darst, right, talks about the bunny she set on the table for visitors to pet.

 

“Chinta,” a chinchilla, was popular with many visitors to the Bloomington school, as its fur is considered to be the second softest of all animals.

 

Hognose snake
A hognose snake made its appearance after Darst retrieved it from its cage. Hognose snakes use their upturned snout to aid in burrowing. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)