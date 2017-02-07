Streetscape project for 98th and Lyndale area commences next year

A busy intersection that draws plenty of pedestrian traffic in conjunction with traffic exiting from or entering onto Interstate 35W will be getting a makeover next year.

Improvement projects often result in traffic hassles, and there’s no exception for a streetscape project at 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue, although the inconveniences should be limited throughout the 2018 construction season.

The project is scheduled for next year, but funding for the project is part of the city’s 2017 budget and tax levy, and planning for the improvements is happening this year, according to Jim Eiler, the city’s maintenance superintendent.

The project includes replacing streetlights and poles, reworking or replacing tree grates and replacing damaged trees. The intersection is the focal point of the project, which includes several blocks of Lyndale Avenue from 95th to 99th Street, as well as a shorter stretch of 98th Street from Aldrich to Garfield Avenue, Eiler noted.

It’s a project that will improve the visual appeal of the district, but will also provide better accessibility to the businesses that line the district, particularly for those who use a wheelchair or other form of mobility assistance. “This helps improve their ability to move around,” Eiler said.

Plenty of trees line the sidewalks within the district, and those are protected by two-piece tree grates around the base. Many of those grates extend onto the sidewalks within the district and have shifted over time due to frost heaves or tree roots, creating uneven sidewalk surfaces that make it challenging for wheelchairs to navigate, Eiler explained.

In addition to improving the sidewalk surfaces, streetlights and poles will be replaced within the district. In some cases, the poles are rusting through, so all poles will be replaced, and the new poles are likely to have LED lighting. LED lights require less energy to operate, but more important, they last longer and need to be replaced less frequently.

“The maintenance cost is the real cost savings,” according to Eiler.

The city owns the lights in the district, but that may change, depending upon negotiations with Xcel Energy. The city pays Xcel to maintain many of its streetlights throughout the city, but the city owns and maintains them in specialized streetscape areas, and is negotiating to have Xcel take over the new streetlights in the district, Eiler noted.

There are approximately 50 trees along the sidewalks of the district, and trees that are found to be damaged will be replaced.

“I think we can save the majority of them,” Eiler said.

There will be lane closures as work commences next year in order for crews to stage equipment in the turn lanes, but closures will be limited to one segment at a time as the project progresses, according to Eiler.

The projected cost is estimated at $725,000, including approximately $100,000 for design and planning, Eiler said.