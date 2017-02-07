Richfield preschool registration begins March 6

The Richfield School District is offering several programming options for 3- and 4-year-olds for the 2017-18 school year.

Preschool registration for next school year Friday, March 6. At the beginning of March, residents with children ages birth to 5 can look in their mail for a registration catalog detailing the offerings. Information will also be posted to richfieldschools.org. New residents – or others concerned they won’t receive the preschool mailing – can send their name and mailing address to earlylearning@rpsmn.org.

All four of the district’s elementary schools, plus Central Education Center, host preschool programming. Registration priority will be given to Richfield residents.