Duo arrested after attempting to pass suspicious check in Bloomington

A duo accused of attempting to use a forged check for a purchase at the Bloomington Walmart store was arrested, and found to be in possession of several checks that shouldn’t have been in their hands.

Police officers were called to Walmart at approximately noon Jan. 17. A store employee was handed a check that appeared to have been altered, and when the employee asked the 30-year-old Mendota Heights woman for identification, she produced a yellow driver’s license application form that matched the name on the check, but did not present a photo identification, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Denis Otterness.

The Walmart employee declined the sale, so the woman, along with a 34-year-old St. Paul man, left the store. The employee reported the incident to the store’s loss prevention staff, which gathered information about the duo and called the police department, Otterness said.

The duo was driving a white Chevy Equinox, which headed east from Walmart on 78th Street. A patrol officer located the vehicle as it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 494 and pulled it over. The occupants matched the descriptions provided by Walmart, Otterness noted.

The duo had the check in their possession, which was verified to be from the account of a 79-year-old Vadnais Heights woman. Further investigation determined that the woman had written the check to pay a bill, and when she attempted to mail it, the box was full, preventing her envelope from dropping inside the mailbox, Otterness explained.

The duo was arrested on suspicion of forgery and possession of stolen checks, and a search of the vehicle and suspects turned up several other checks from accounts that didn’t match either suspect’s name. One check was from a 69-year-old St. Paul man who reported that his check had been mailed, as well, and that he tried to insert it into a full mailbox, Otterness said.

The woman had 13 checks in her purse, as well as a hypodermic needle, he noted.

Stolen vehicle

The good times came to an early end for a group of teenagers after their vehicle was identified as stolen.

Police officers patrolling the mall’s east parking ramp at approximately 8:40 p.m. Jan. 20 identified the 2008 Honda Civic as stolen. The vehicle had been reported stolen Jan. 18 in Minneapolis after it had been left running with the doors unlocked, Otterness said.

Officers set up surveillance of the vehicle and watched as five males entered it at approximately 10 p.m. The officers responded by pulling up to the vehicle, preventing it from driving away. The occupants of the vehicle were a 14-year-old Minneapolis boy, two 15-year-old Minneapolis boys, a 16-year-old Brooklyn Park boy and an 18-year-old Minneapolis man. One of the 15-year-old boys was the driver of the vehicle, and he was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. The others were arrested for riding in a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, Otterness noted.

The driver claimed that he was given keys to the vehicle by a friend that he refused to identify, he added.

Fleeing police

A 55-year-old Bloomington man and a 43-year-old St. Paul woman were arrested after a police chase that began with a report of theft at Mall of America.

A Sunglass Hut employee reported that a white male with white hair, wearing a green shirt and cross necklace, had stolen a pair of sunglasses, valued at approximately $250, about 8 p.m. Jan. 21. The employee reported that the man was walking in the vicinity of the store approximately 15 minutes later, Otterness said.

A police officer identified a man matching the description in a mall parking ramp. The officer was on foot and unable to stop the man and his female companion as they drove off in a silver 2005 Chevy Impala. A patrol officer outside the mall, however, spotted the vehicle on the side of the mall and pulled it over on the entrance ramp to northbound Highway 77, Otterness explained.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he noted that the man driving the car matched the description given by the Sunglass Hut employee. The officer asked the man to step out of the vehicle, and the man asked why he was being pulled over. Instead of stepping out, he drove off, Otterness said.

The officer followed the man northbound on Highway 77. The man exited onto eastbound Highway 62 and exited again at 28th Avenue. He ran the stop sign at the top of the ramp, however, and drove back onto the highway. He made a sudden lane change, seemingly to exit at 34th Avenue, and lost control of the vehicle. He ended up in the snow-covered median and attempted to walk away from the scene, but was quickly apprehended. His female passenger remained in the vehicle and was detained without incident, Otterness explained.

A search of their vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, prescription drugs and merchandise that appeared to be stolen. Several items had anti-theft sensors and tags attached. Items included clothing from Victoria’s Secret, Wi-Fi speakers, a leather coat, four bottles of cologne, a wireless speaker set, Harley Davidson T-shirts, two sets of earrings and a Minnesota lakes blanket. The merchandise totaled an estimated $2,800, according to Otterness.

The Bloomington man was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and third-degree driving while impaired. A warrant for a blood sample was obtained, due to his history of narcotics use and erratic driving, Otterness said.

The St. Paul woman was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Pedestrians robbed

Two Bloomington women walking in east Bloomington reported a late night robbery.

The Bloomington residents, 29 and 18 years old, said they were crossing Highway 77 on the pedestrian bridge when a male approached them shortly before midnight Jan. 19. The women reported that the perpetrator pulled out a knife, pointed it at them and demanded money. The perpetrator grabbed one of the women by the arm and forced her to remove her gold hoop earrings while demanding the gold necklace from the other women. The perpetrator then fled on foot, toward Old Cedar Avenue and 88th Street, according to Otterness.

Officers responding to the report were told the incident had happened approximately 15 minutes prior to their arrival. A search of the area failed to identify a suspect, Otterness noted.

Parking lot robbery

An 18-year-old Bloomington man reported that a trip to a Bloomington grocery store resulted in a robbery.

The victim reported the incident shortly before 11 p.m. Jan. 22. Officers responding to the victim’s residence were told by the victim that he had stopped at Cub Foods, 10520 France Ave., at approximately 10:15 p.m. to pick up a drink. He reported that he parked in front of the adjacent liquor store and was sitting in his car after making his purchase when a man tapped on the window of his vehicle, Otterness explained.

The victim said that he rolled down his window, thinking he might have dropped something outside his vehicle. The man demanded the victim’s money, and the victim attempted to roll up the window, which the man then broke by kicking, Otterness said.

The victim said the man grabbed him by the throat with his left hand and punched the victim in the face twice with his right hand. The victim said he gave the man $150 dollars, and the man fled on foot, Otterness added.

Officers met with the victim at his residence approximately 30 minutes after the reported incident. The victim said he didn’t have a cell phone with him when the incident occurred, and said he stopped at a convenience store on his way home in order to vacuum the glass out of his vehicle. Officers noted there were a few pieces of broken glass in the vehicle, but upon further investigation were unable to find broken glass in the Cub Foods parking lot, Otterness said.

The victim had swelling and bruising on the left side of his face, but declined medical attention, Otterness noted.

Surveillance video of the parking lot was not immediately available, he added.

First-degree DWI

A 41-year-old Bloomington man was not far from home when he was pulled over for a traffic violation and ended up being arrested for first-degree driving while impaired.

The man was spotted traveling southbound on 12th Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 19. A patrol officer observed the suspect commit a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 86th Street and 12th Avenue. The smell of alcohol was emanating from the suspect, who had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes, Otterness said.

The suspect failed field sobriety tests, and his driver’s license was canceled, Otterness noted.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of first-degree driving while impaired since he had three previous convictions during the past 10 years, two in 2015 and one in 2014, according to Otterness. A sobriety test at the police station determined that the man’s blood-alcohol concentration was .11, he noted.

A search of the suspect’s impounded vehicle uncovered 56 grams of suspected marijuana, Otterness added.