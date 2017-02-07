Bloomington students nominated for leadership award

Bloomington high school juniors Julia Monson and Ethan Skophammer (Kennedy) and Elena Hayday and Josh Lueth (Jefferson) are this year’s Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership Award nominees.

Each year, high school juniors are recognized for their involvement in school activities, volunteer efforts and leadership qualities. Nominees are eligible for a statewide award. ExCEL winners will be recognized during the 2016 winter tournaments.

Monson is a captain of the soccer and lacrosse teams, a member of the math team and Kennedy’s Chorale and Con Brio choirs. She also serves as an Ignite mentor.

Skophammer is a captain of the lacrosse team and volunteers with youth lacrosse. He is Kennedy’s student representative on the Bloomington School Board and a member of student government and the National Honor Society.

Hayday participates in volleyball, cross-country and track and field and is a member of National Honor Society and Pathfinder. She is active in Jefferson’s orchestra and volunteers as a musician at the Minnesota Masonic Home.

Lueth is a captain of the cross-country team and active in show choir and theater. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and volunteers at his church and on mission trips.