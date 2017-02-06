Survey shows increasing diversity in Richfield city government

The advisory commissions that help shape city policy are becoming less white, more feminine and younger.

One of those groups, the Richfield Human Rights Commission, released the results of its latest diversity survey at a Jan. 24 Richfield City Council study session.

Across the city’s 10 commissions, the proportion of black and Hispanic members doubled over two years for each demographic group. In 2014, the first year of the diversity survey, 4 percent of Richfield commission members were black, and 8 percent were Hispanic, according to the survey, which asked respondents to self-identify their demographic characteristics.

There are also significantly fewer commissioners aged 50-plus, while the proportion of parents with children younger than age 18 at home increased from 19 percent to 30 percent. Meanwhile, women took over as the majority, sitting on 62 percent of Richfield’s commission seats compared to 47 percent in 2014.

“I’d like to thank you,” Human Rights Commissioner Debbie Eng told the city council, “because I think the city has really taken this seriously and has done a number of things to increase and remove the barriers.”

Richfield’s advisory commissions help form city policy by analyzing city issues and helping determine which of those items find their way to the council’s agenda. Their specialties range from the arts, to public safety, to transportation.

Considering the commissions’ influence within the city, the Human Rights Commission’s goal when it first embarked on this work was to make the mostly-white groups better reflect today’s demographics.

“The need was for better diversity on the boards and commissions because that did not reflect our community,” Eng said.

Human Rights Commissioner Sara Gumke classified some of the actions taken over the past two years as “low-hanging fruit,” such as posting commission applications online, which she called “a huge way to make it more accessible to people.”

In aiming to increase the amount of young people on commissions, the Human Rights Commission sought to establish a closer relationship with Richfield High School – several advisory commissions have seats reserved for youth members.

The results of the outreach can be found in sheer numbers, as the city has had more commission applicants than ever, according to Eng. Councilmember Pat Elliott noticed the increased interest when he and the rest of the council interviewed commission candidates last month, having to turn some away.

Four or five years ago, “we could always find some commission for them,” Elliott said. This time, though, “we had so many great people,” there wasn’t room for all the qualified candidates, he explained.

Elliott sensed an air of heightened civic engagement during the interviews.

“A lot of people said, ‘If not now, when? If not here, where?’ saying, ‘It’s time to step up, a lot of things going on in the world. I can’t sit back and watch any longer,’”

he recounted.

However, there is still a sizable gap between the demographics of Richfield as a whole and those of its government.

“We are still not as diverse as Richfield is on our commissions, and I think we should be,” Human Rights Commission Chair Mark Westergaard said.

In reaching out to new population groups in the city, complications persist. While the percentage of commission members who don’t speak English as their first language increased from 2 percent to 16 percent, the Human Rights Commission was hesitant to initiate full-fledged recruitment efforts in Spanish.

“We were a little bit concerned about recruitment materials in both languages,” Gumke said.

She explained that currently, commission meetings are only conducted in English, with no translation services available. That obstacle would have to be removed before it would make sense to advance multilingual recruitment drives, she explained.

That prospect would make for a deeper policy discussion, but for now, the Human Rights Commission received direction to continue the diversity survey at least every two years.

Westergaard was hoping to avoid burnout among survey-takers by not circulating the questions every year. However, Interim Mayor Michael Howard suggested conducting the survey annually.

“It’s so valuable and important to see we made some progress, and we know we have to make more,” Howard said. “To me, it doesn’t seem like it’s that hard for someone to fill that in and do that exercise, because that conversation is so valuable.”

Howard, who serves as council liaison to the Human Rights Commission, suggested scheduling another study session on the diversity topic later this year. That meeting would give Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez a chance to empty her notebook on the subject.

“I have a whole list. We can over this later,” Regan Gonzalez said as time wound down on the study session. “There’s lots of kind of easy, simple things that we can do now,and continue to work on the longer-term mission.”

