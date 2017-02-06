Skiers prepare for sectionals

Hornets eye state berths

All season the Edina High girls and boys Nordic skiing teams have had one goal in mind – to ride on a big bus together on the way to the State Meet in Biwabik. Ben Brandt of the Edina High Nordic boys skiing team tackles the terrain during the Lake Conference Meet. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

It would be a return trip for the girls, who qualified for state last year and placed ninth. The boys have not been in a while, but they show promise with George Jarvinen and Matthew Egger leading the way.

The Section 2AA Meet will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, Edina is the girls favorite along with Eden Prairie. On the boys side, No. 1-ranked Minneapolis Southwest is the favorite with Edina and Eden Prairie as the other main contenders.

“To qualify for state, our teams have to finish first or second in the section meet,” said Edina assistant coach Anne Hinrichs. “We feel our program has elevated this year. We have more skiers working harder than ever. Our top group is highly competitive.”

Triana Willmert is the top skier for the Edina girls team. She is joined by three girls who helped Edina win the state Class AA cross country running title last fall. They are senior Amanda Mosborg, junior Emily Kompelien and ninth-grader Morgan Richter. Junior Ellen Pflaster is another important member of the girls team.

Lake Results

The Hopkins girls and the Wayzata boys won championships Jan. 26 in the Lake Conference Nordic Skiing Meet at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

Morgan Richter of the Edina High girls cross country team nears the finish line in the Lake meet Jan. 26 at Theodore Wirth Park. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

It was a close race for the girls title between Hopkins and second-place Eden Prairie with Hopkins scoring 551 points and Eden Prairie 538. Wayzata was also in the mix with 513. Edina scored 494 and Minnetonka finished fifth with 371.

Hopkins placed four individuals in the top 10, while Eden Prairie had three girls in the top 10. Wayzata sophomore Mara McCollor was the individual champion with a time of 24:03. Her main competition came from Hopkins senior Renae Anderson, who posted a time of 24:19. Eden Prairie’s three top-10 finishers are senior Taylor Paulsen (fifth in 26:03), senior Brooke Bratrud (sixth in 26:12) and senior Megan Manning (ninth in 26:33).

Edina’s best finish was an 11th place from Pflaster, who finished in 26.52. Two other Hornets, Richter and Mosborg, earned places in the top 15.

Willmert did not ski in the conference meet because she was preparing for a weekend event.

Trojans Surge

Thanks to a strong showing from its top two boys, Anders Sonnesyn and Luc Golin, the Wayzata boys team was an easy winner in the Lake Nordic Meet.

Sonnesyn won the title with a time of 20:25 and Golin was right behind him, finishing second in 20:25.

It was a two-person race almost from the start. Wayzata freshman James Schneider was third. The 1-2-3 finish helped Wayzata score 574 points to 511 for second-place Eden Prairie. Other team scores are Minnetonka 480, Edina 460 and Hopkins 438.

Edina stars Jarvinen and Egger did not participate in the Lake Conference race, due to other commitments.

Edina junior Owen Gage took sixth place in 22:30 to earn All-Lake honors.

