Bloomington says bring the X Games, and the noise

Extreme sports are coming to Bloomington this summer as part of the annual X Games.

The X Games feature BMX bicycles, motorcycles and skateboards, with the competitors vying for gold medals, much like the Summer Olympics. The focal point of the X Games will be U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which will host the event for the next two years. This summer’s competition is July 13-16, and Bloomington will host flat track motorcycle racing and half-pipe BMX bike and skateboard competitions on a parcel east of Mall of America.

Larry Lee, the city’s director of community development, discussed the two days of activity planned outside the mall during the Bloomington City Council’s Jan. 23 meeting. Because the high-speed motorcycles that will race on the flat dirt track generate significant noise, the event needs a noise exception from the city, Lee explained.

Activity outside Mall of America for the 2017 X Games is July 12-13. Motorcycle racers are scheduled to practice on the dirt track 4:30-9 p.m. July 12, with competitions taking place 6-10 p.m. July 13. There will also be a 90-minute practice session on race day, beginning at 11:30 a.m., Lee noted.

In addition to racing, there will be live music at the track during the races, Lee added.

The races will draw spectators, and bleacher seating will be set up along the dirt track. The crowd attending the half-pipe will stand around the competition area. The motorcycle races are expected to draw approximately 2,500 spectators, while the half-pipe competitions are expected to draw 5,000, according to Lee.

The competition will generate noise at a level that exceeds the city’s standard for commercial properties, although not without precedent in the South Loop district of the city, where jets regularly fly overhead on their way to or from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The X Games noise “isn’t continuous, but it will be noticeable,” Lee said.

Jacob Steen, an attorney representing the event’s applicants, noted that many of the hotels in the South Loop district were built with noise mitigation as a result of their proximity to the airport. “This won’t be an issue,” he said.

Councilmember Tim Busse verified that the individual races span 8-12 minutes and are broadcast live on ESPN-TV. He was concerned that if the event ran long, the network wouldn’t be pulling the plug on its live broadcast. If the city is willing to accommodate a live sporting event, then city officials should be prepared for a delay to prolong the competition, he warned.

Steen said that the broadcast schedule has a 15-minute buffer for unexpected delays, and noted that the events have been held annually for many years, giving the organizers experience in meeting the broadcast deadline.

The council approved the noise exception unanimously. The exception covers competitions for both 2017 and 2018, Lee noted.

Information about the 2017 X Games is available online at tr.im/xgames.