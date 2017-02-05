Robust outreach promised for 66th Street project in Richfield

A backhoe works to clear a lot along 66th Street in Richfield in December to make room for the reconstruction of the road. Work on the project is set to begin this spring. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Don’t beat yourself up if you had no idea one of Richfield’s main traffic arteries is about to get a complete overhaul during a transformational two-year reconstruction project.

You are not alone.

The city and Hennepin County acknowledged that reality last week as officials discussed the challenges they face in spreading the word about a project that will disrupt traffic on 66th Street beginning this spring. The Richfield City Council and Planning Commission heard a report on the county’s communications plan during a Jan. 24 study session.

A communications consultant for the county project began reaching out to businesses along 66th Street in mid-January.

“One thing that I found interesting was that she did have a couple businesses who said they didn’t really know about the project, which can happen,” said Bre Grand of Zan Associates, the communications firm hired for community outreach.

Although the road has already been subject to disruption due to a sewer project taking place this winter and last, the main event begins this spring, when work to reshape the thoroughfare commences. In a project spanning nearly the entire city from east to west, 66th Street’s four lanes will be reduced to three – two travel lanes sandwiching a left turn lane – as bike lanes, off-street paths for pedestrians and cyclists, landscaping and other aesthetic touches are added to the corridor.

As has been the case during Richfield’s flurry of recent road work that included the reconstruction of Portland Avenue and an ongoing mill-and-overlay program, road closures and detours will be the norm.

“There will be some times where 66th Street will be gravel road, and that will not look or feel great,” said Colin Cox, the Hennepin County communications coordinator assigned to the project.

“I think with this project, communicating with our residents is gonna be so vital,” Richfield City Councilmember Michael Howard said. “You know, we want to snap our fingers and have it be done, but that’s not how it’s going to be.”

Where snapping fingers won’t help, pounding the pavement might be a more effective option.

“That’s why we try to do that in-person, door-to-door face time so that there’s no way to avoid us,” Grand said.

Keeping all the affected businesses updated on the project will be a priority for the county, according Cox.

“We know that this is a significant business corridor, and we want to make sure we’re reaching out,” said Cox, noting that customer access is among businesses’ chief concerns.

Of course, there are the residents along the corridor, commuters and businesses’ customers to keep in mind, as well. Users of public transportation facing disruption will be another target of the county’s outreach.

“We know that this is a major corridor for metro transit,” Cox said.

The county has been distributing project literature to those living and working along 66th Street and has established a phone hotline and email address to receive inquires, he said. There will also be regular “sidewalk meetings” and “office hours” to field questions on the project, Cox added.

The outreach effort is already noticeable for residents who will be closest to the road work, while some residents are still in the dark about the looming disruption, Planning Commissioner and 66th Street resident Erin Vrieze Daniels observed.

“Living on 66th Street, I feel like we’ve gotten really great communication – lots of door hangings, lot of mailings – but I’ve talked to neighbors a block off who have no idea what’s going on,” Vrieze Daniels said.

The project faces another outreach challenge in the several non-English-speaking proprietors along the stretch, Councilmember Maria Regan Gonzalez mentioned. Cox said he hopes to work with Regan Gonzalez on how to best reach those business owners.

A less clearly definable obstacle will be the battle of public perception as the project proceeds.

“One of our biggest challenges is people go, ‘I drove by the site and nothing was going on,’” Cox said.

“I can assure that in almost every situation there is some other part of the area where there is something going on, and we need to make sure people know that and see that.”

The county is planning to stage a public open house in mid-March regarding the 66th Street project. The exact date of the open house is yet to be announced.

Find more information about the 66th Street reconstruction at hennepin.us.66street. People with questions may email 66street@hennepin.us or call the project hotline at 612-444-3186.

