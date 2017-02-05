Letter: University needs to take measures beyond firing football coach

To the editor:

I am a University of Minnesota alumna and a feminist, plus I worked there for 15 great years.

The university and its global reputation have been shamed with the September 2016 Gopher football players scandal. Let us not forget the 22-year-old student who was assaulted by players and whose life has been forever changed.

These players had it all: members of a Big Ten team and a chance of a lifetime. Yet, as Joe Nathan mentioned in his compelling and sensitive Sun Current column on sexual assault a few weeks ago, five to 10 young men used this student against her will. No one stopped the actions or helped her.

It is time to focus on girls and women and their welfare. We have to provide more safety measures for them. We can’t just focus on these young men. What parent feels comfortable thinking about their daughters going to the U of M?

Coach Tracy Claeys and his lack of implementing U of M standards – ethical and humane behavior – brought on his firing. I have written to the chair of U of M Board of Regents to ask them to investigate and consider measures to bring back my school’s high ethical standards for the football program. And more ways to protect women.

U of M classes, professors, staff, and values all changed my life and gave me a big rock to stand on. Now is the time for the regents to act.

Pamela Brew

Bloomington