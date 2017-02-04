Field of 13 seeking vacated Bloomington City Council seat

The Bloomington City Council’s District 2 vacancy has attracted 13 applicants.

The seat was vacated by Andrew Carlson at the end of 2016, following his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives. His replacement will be appointed by the council, with the appointee filling the seat until November, when the regular municipal election will determine who fills the seat for the final two years of the four-year term.

The applicants to replace Carlson are Tracy Albinson, Rod Axtell, Lori Barry, Andrea Childress, Susan “Hofmeister” Woodruff, John Moravec, Shawn Nelson, Alex Phasy, Lenny Klevan Schmitz, Christopher Seymore, Eldon Spencer, Mark Stoltz and Joel Swanson.

The council is scheduled to interview applicants beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, with a second round of interviews for finalists expected to take place Thursday, Feb. 16, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.

An appointment is expected by Feb. 23, and if the council fails to reach an agreement by its deadline, the appointment will be made by Mayor Gene Winstead.

The position pays $12,396 annually. District 2 serves eight southwest precincts of Bloomington. A map of the district is available online at tr.im/precincts.