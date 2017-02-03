Community & People Remembering the ice age Published February 3, 2017 at 3:27 pm By Mike Hanks Triada Nelson, 5, of Minneapolis navigates a kicksled on a pond at Richardson Nature Center of Bloomington Jan. 28 as part of the park’s annual ice harvest festival. The festival provided hands-on demonstrations of the techniques required to harvest blocks of ice from lakes and ponds for food preservation prior to the invention of automatic refrigerators and freezers. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)