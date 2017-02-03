Local author presents essays on race in Minnesota

When Sun Yung Shin’s book was presented to a group of editors, one asked “but won’t this make people uncomfortable?”

“Yes,” Shin said. “That is the point.”

Shin, a Minneapolis poet and educator, was the editor of “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota” and spoke last week at Edina High School and Edina Community Lutheran Church.

While her program for the school highlighted several contributing writers to her book, her discussion at the church pressed more on the importance of being communal and how to talk about race.

“It is time for this book – for those spoken about to speak for themselves. People of color is the faster growing portion in Minnesota,” Shin said, adding that the book does not address every racial issue, nor do the writers speak on behalf of every member of their race.

The essays she solicited were for personal stories – not criticism, journalism or policy-driven aims. Due in part to her

connections to the world of poetry, (she has three books of poems all published by Coffee House Press) most of the writers are poets. Some are more well-known, while others are emerging, but together create a range of perspective.

“This is the first of its kind in Minnesota, and it is connecting one Minnesotan to another,” Shin said.

While Americans are having more and more discussions of race in society and institutions, Shin offers the essays as a contribution to the conversation.

“Good people need to talk action daily, in the bank, on the sidewalks and in classrooms,” Shin said.

Aside from previewing her book, Shin also talked about issues that ran the gamut from racism to inclusion.

“What choices have you made in your life to keep yourself segregated?” Shin asked, quoting Claudia Rankine. “I’ll add, in your in city, state, community. That is my call to action.”

Shin presented the idea of the “Beloved Community,” an idea raised by Martin Luther King Jr., that replaces discrimination with inclusion and human decency, and asked what that would look like in Minnesota if it were to manifest itself.

“It is based on justice,” Shin said. “It sounds simple, but it gave me pause. We talk about fairness, equity … other things that are good, but will we agree on what justice looks like?”

The conversation also covered topics such as the eight types of whiteness developed by Dr. Barnor Hesse and the faith-entwined six principles of nonviolence by King.

During a question-and-answer session, one audience member asked about how to work toward the “Beloved Community” and how to stop “fighting against each other but fighting white supremacy as a whole.”

“First and foremost, white people need to listen to people of color and not be defensive,” Shin said, adding that as a rule of thumb “whoever is most affected needs to be in the center of these decision-making processes.”

Another member asked how to approach people who aren’t on board with concepts like the “Beloved Community” but still honor them as human beings and “the spark of God in us all.”

Shin suggested that one-on-one conversations can become hostile and oppositional, and that while talking to everyone is important, it is energy draining to speak with actively hostile people.

“Maybe the best thing to do is show how spiritually uplifted you are being in this work,” Shin said. “Show that to work together for racial justice is joyful, as opposed to a privatized, mediated life.”

Overall, Pastor Stephanie Coltvet Erdmann was pleased with the conversation and the turnout.

“I was encouraged by the response. There is a real hunger for honest conversation and action on racial justice,” she said. “We need to bring more people to the table.”

Programs like this, and another ongoing effort to host vulnerable living room conversations about race, fit into the mission of Edina Community Lutheran Church.

“We are all about witnessing … for the LGBT community, for injustices we see in our society,” Erdmann said. “Being able to bring love into the world, and not judgment is really important – that people know there is a place for them.”

Erdmann believed that Shin’s talk gave a “helpful layer” for being equipped with the tools to have conversations with families, co-workers and friends.

The time we had at that event was short, but the journey is long,” Erdmann said. “You have to keep working at it. But talking is one thing. We want to be active as well with what we are doing.”

“A Good Time for the Truth” is available through the Minnesota Historical Society, Amazon or can be found at agoodtimeforthetruth.com