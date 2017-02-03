Interim president of Richfield Chamber looks to bridge divides

Anne Schultz, interim president of the Richfield Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted photo)

The interim president of the Richfield Chamber of Commerce is trying to reach outside the usual business bubble.

As she took over the chamber’s leadership position to start the year, Anne Schultz announced she would be focusing on working with the business community to bridge generational and racial divides in the city.

“Richfield has a very diverse population, and the chamber has a very white population,” the former flower shop owner said last week as she continued settling into her new role. “I just think our businesses need to do a better job engaging all of our citizens and reaching out to the community as a whole.”

That community also includes millennials, whose attitudes and expectations have confounded some business owners. Schultz hopes to help chamber members understand how to work with a generation that comprises “a very vocal and tech-driven workforce demographic now.”

Those issues will be on Schultz’s mind as she serves out her six-month contract as interim president. She replaced former Chamber President Lori Nelson after the chamber’s board of directors opted not to renew Nelson’s contract.

Schultz said the interim tag could be removed from her title after six months. That allows for a break-in period as she makes an abrupt pivot from her previous career.

“I thought well, this is a different venue for me, sitting in an office all day working at a computer,” she reflected, comparing that to composing flower arrangements. “But I think I can handle it.”

After 16 years of operation, Schultz closed Linden Hills Florist at the end of last year, just as the chamber’s president job became available.

“It had just run its course for me and my partner. It was time to move on and pursue the next phase,” Schultz said. “We didn’t close it because it was doing poorly.”

Schultz joined the Chamber about 10 years ago when she got involved in a women’s group the organization was running at the time. For the last half-decade she’s served on the Chamber’s board of directors while standing out as a particularly active member.

“She comes to the chamber with a wealth of experience, knowledge and enthusiasm that will benefit members and the organization,” said Colleen Nagel, chair of the Richfield Chamber Board of Directors.

Schultz was inducted into the Chamber’s Small Business Hall of Fame in 2013, and last December, she was honored with the annual Larry Farrington award, which is meant to recognize those who demonstrate dedication not only to their business and the Chamber, but to the community as a whole.

“As long as the community is healthy, that makes our businesses healthy,” Schultz said.

At the same time, she recognizes the value of a well-connected business community.

“I’m a very strong believer in creating personal relationships with other business owners and business managers, and I just think that the more you can connect with

someone, the more you can help each other out,” Schultz said.

It comes down to networking, which is how a south Minneapolis florist ended up leading the Richfield Chamber of Commerce.

“You just engage with who you network with,” Schultz said, “and I found a great home in Richfield.”

