Eden Prairie Noon Rotary club holds fourth annual pong tournament fundraiser

The game that comes to mind for most Americans when the word “pong” is mentioned has likely changed since 1972, when the home-arcade classic was released.

Especially over the last few years, beer pong, often truncated to just pong, has worked its way out from fraternity basements and into the mainstream.

Capitalizing on this, the Eden Prairie Noon Rotary held Pong Fest 2017 on Jan. 28. This was the fourth annual pong tournament the rotary held as a winter fundraiser, taking place at Eden Prairie Community Center.

For the uninitiated, beer pong (played with and without its alcoholic namesake) pits either single players or a duo of players against one another at either end of a long table. In front of each player or team stands an array of red plastic cups, each partially filled with water.

Each side takes turns attempting to throw ping pong balls into their opponents’ cups, and if they make a shot, that cup is removed from the table. The game ends when one team removes all of their opponents’ cups.

Insert here a myriad of various rules, complications and special cases, the totality of which are often less than agreed upon by different competitors. Half of pong might be arguing about which rules are valid and which are heresy, but thankfully, the rotary adopted a standard rule set to avoid any controversy.

That wasn’t the only way, according to Rotary President-elect Kim Ross, in which the event was a success.

“We had a good number of people there,” said Ross. “It was interesting, because several people that I didn’t know, far younger than me, came up to me and said, ‘We just want you to know that this is great, and what you guys are doing is awesome.’”

Ross estimated that up to 150 people took part in the event in some way, some trickling in and out between the tournament or silent auction and an Eagles hockey game taking place elsewhere in the community center.

A band from Eden Prairie’s School of Rock provided live music, which Ross identified as another source of praise from those who attended the event.

“I think the community was surprised at how good they are,” said Ross. “Someone asked the director if they do weddings.”

The exact total of funds raised had yet to be finalized, but Ross noted that every item in the silent auction, comprised mainly of sports tickets and barware, had sold. For both their attendance and patronage, she conveyed the thanks of the rotary to all involved.

“For everyone who came and participated, we really appreciate their engagement,” said Ross. “The funds raised help us do projects that benefit the local community, as well as international programs.”

