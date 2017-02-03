Bloomington community calendar, Feb. 3-9

Saturday, Feb. 4
MID-WINTER PHOTO HIKE
When: 8-10 a.m.
Where: Old Cedar Avenue trailhead, Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge
SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP
When: 8:30-10 a.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: southsidemensgroup.org
CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944
MINNESOTA FUTURISTS
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/futurist
Sunday, Feb. 5
FEED THE ANIMALS
When: 3-4 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/feb5
Monday, Feb. 6
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5775
BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY
When: Noon
Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington
Info: bit.ly/bnrotary
LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/ling
BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington
Info: 952-563-8700
Tuesday, Feb. 7
TODDLER TUESDAYS: CONTEMPORARY BALLET
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/ballet
FAMILY STORY TIME
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington
Info: 612-543-5800
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington
Info: 952-835-0789
CANDLELIT TRAILS
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington
Info: tr.im/candle
Wednesday, Feb. 8
BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB
When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W.
Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org
SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS
When: 12:10-1 p.m.
Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington
Info: tr.im/smt
Thursday, Feb. 9
CRIBBAGE
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington
Info: 952-563-4944