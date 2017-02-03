Bloomington Cable Television, Feb. 3-9

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Feb. 3

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Red Hen

8 p.m. Bloomington Band Festival

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair Keynote: Home Remodeling … Step by Step – Craig Plekkenpol

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Split”

Saturday, Feb. 4

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7

7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Finance Your Project with Deferred Loans – Bloomington HRA

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Split”

8:30 p.m. Tri-Meet Wrestling: St. Paul Harding, Richfield, Kennedy

10:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy

Sunday, Feb. 5

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: The Percolators

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Patriots Day”

8:30 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters Safety Matters – Crime Stoppers of Minnesota

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 6

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Eagan

Monday, Feb. 6

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 6

6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: February

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 6

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

11 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony

Tuesday, Feb. 7

6 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Art and Politics of Making it OK to be Pro-Business

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mano A Mano – Medical Supplies for Bolivia

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7

8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 7

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 7

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 1

8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 25

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet

10 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview 2017

11:15 p.m. BAA Scholarship Awards 2016

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2

Wednesday, Feb. 8

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Dog’s Purpose”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 2-14

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 6

10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 7

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 7

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 8

11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 8

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February

Thursday, Feb. 9

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 9

8 p.m. Commission Updates: February

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Dog’s Purpose”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 2-14

9:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview 2017

10:45 p.m. BAA Scholarship Awards 2016

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.