Bloomington Cable Television, Feb. 3-9

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Feb. 3
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 1: The Little Red Hen
8 p.m. Bloomington Band Festival
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair Keynote: Home Remodeling … Step by Step – Craig Plekkenpol
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Split”
Saturday, Feb. 4
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
7 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Finance Your Project with Deferred Loans – Bloomington HRA
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Split”
8:30 p.m. Tri-Meet Wrestling: St. Paul Harding, Richfield, Kennedy
10:30 p.m. JV Girls Basketball: Jefferson at Kennedy
Sunday, Feb. 5
6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: The Percolators
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Patriots Day”
8:30 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters Safety Matters – Crime Stoppers of Minnesota
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 6
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Burnsville vs. Eagan
Monday, Feb. 6
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: Feb. 6
6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: February
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 6
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
11 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Art and Politics of Making it OK to be Pro-Business
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mano A Mano – Medical Supplies for Bolivia
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
8 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 7
8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 7
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 1
8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 25
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet
10 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview 2017
11:15 p.m. BAA Scholarship Awards 2016
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Feb. 3 to March 2
Wednesday, Feb. 8
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Dog’s Purpose”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 2-14
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: Feb. 6
10:30 p.m. Husky News: Feb. 7
10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Feb. 7
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 8
11:05 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Feb. 8
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: February
Thursday, Feb. 9
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Feb. 9
8 p.m. Commission Updates: February
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “A Dog’s Purpose”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 2-14
9:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview 2017
10:45 p.m. BAA Scholarship Awards 2016
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.