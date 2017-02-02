Wrestlers gain confidence at South St. Paul

Horn wins 220-pound title at Veldman Invite

Eden Prairie wrestling began its weekend Friday night with a 52-27 win at Hopkins in a Lake Conference quadrangular meet that also included section opponents Mound Westonka and Chaska/Chanhassen. The Eagles tied Chaska/Chan at 39 points but won on the eighth criteria, first points in each match for a 40-39 win. They came up short against Mound 45-24, with a limited lineup with several varsity regulars dealing with match limits ahead of sections. Eden Prairie junior Azi Rankins improved to 28-0 on the season and is ranked tenth in the state in Class 3A. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Eden Prairie opened the Hopkins match with three first-period pins starting with Bryce Dagle at 106 pounds followed by Sam Fuchs at 113 pounds and state ranked sophomore Azi Rankins at 120 pounds. He is ranked No. 10 at 113 pounds in Class AAA and went on to reach 28-0 on the season after a successful weekend in South St. Paul. “He just doesn’t quit, even if he gets behind, he just turns it up,” coach Jim Nunn said about Rankins.

At 152 pounds, Eden Prairie’s Xander Falkenstein scored a pin in 2:58 against D’Allen Rutheford. Alex Sissel added to the Eagles points total with a 16-8 major at 170 pounds and at heavyweight, Jacob Foss closed out the dual with a pin of Jack Glanzer at 2:40.

Falkenstein, Sissel and Foss are three wrestlers Nunn points to as improving the most during the season. Each turned their records around including Falkenstein who started 3-12 but finished the weekend with a 15-17 mark. Sissel was 0-5 to start the season but is 7-7 and Foss returned his season record above the .500 mark. “I tell the kids that the jump from ninth grade to JV is a lot faster and that jump to varsity is even faster and right now the matches are starting to slow down for them so they have time to react.”

Eden Prairie headed over to South St. Paul on Saturday for the Veldman Invitational where they scored 48.5 points to place 12th out of 16 teams.

Stillwater took the overall title with five weight class champions including the meet’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, Reid Ballantyne at 106 pounds.

Ballantyne is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA.

Eagles junior 220-pounder Sam Horn came through with the lone weight class championship going 4-0 with a tech fall and pin to improve to 19-3 on the season. He faced Austin’s No. 7-ranked Isaac Arjes in the final but an injury default forced Arjes to stop the match. Horn opened the day with a tech fall against Becker’s Scott Braun coming at the end of the second period with a 22-5 lead. Horn stopped Blaine’s Cole Hardwood with a pin, 37 seconds into the match and followed that with a 9-2 semifinal decision win against Maple Grove’s Adam Skogman.

Nunn likes everything that Horn is doing on the mat right now, especially an 11-6 win over Minntonka heavyweight James Johnson to help the Eagles grab a 39-34 win. “We didn’t have him Friday but he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do, such as move up to heavyweight or 220,” Nunn said about Horn. “He’s got a good take down and so we’re trying to keep his opponent facing the center to help setup his move.”

The focus has been on Horn to find ways to utilize that move to build leads and control a match. “Earlier on in the year he would’ve had three-four more take downs but they went out of bounds so we tried to fix that.”

Senior Ben Westerberg improved to 10-6 on the season with a third-place finish at 195 pounds. He pinned North St. Paul’s Fisayo Oduyemi in 69 seconds in the third-place bout after dropping the championship semifinal to Stillwater’s Conner Weiss by fall at 1:29. Westerberg opened the day with a tech fall against St. Paul Como Park’s Great Fuegeren at the 4:40 mark of the match with the score 15-0.

Fuchs, a freshman, rebounded from two losses at 113 pounds to capture seventh place with a 7-2 decision against Como Park’s Antonio Trujilo for his fourth win of the season.

Eden Prairie closed out 2016 at the Northern Exposure in Merrill, Wisconsin Dec. 28-29 but were without five starters that affected the varsity lineup in the team-dual format. The Eagles went 0-4 in the Red Division, losing a match 34-34 on criteria to Rosholt (Wisconsin) but rebounded in the sixth-bracket with a pair of wins including a 45-30 victory over Marquette (Michigan) followed by a 44-30 win over Manawa (Wisconsin).

Azi Rankins went 5-0 with three falls, a tech fall and major.

Horn went 5-1 at 220 pounds with three falls and two forfeits. His lone loss was a 7-6 decision against Edgar’s Alex Lemanski.

Eden Prairie hosts Wayzata for the Lake Conference championship Thursday at 7 p.m. before heading over to the Cretin-Derham Hall Invite on Saturday.

