Ski jumpers under the lights at Bush Lake

Bush Lake to host again Feb. 18

The lights were bright and the weather was pristine for spectators to watch as ski jumpers took off from the Bush Lake Ski Jump facility last Wednesday evening for the latest stop on the 2016/17 US Cup Midwest Series.

The event was organized by the Minneapolis Ski Club with director Chris Broz making the most of poor snow conditions to be able to continue the event. Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s Canden Wilkinson soars off the 70 meter jump during the International Nordic Ski Jumping competition Jan. 25, under the stadium lights at the Bush Lake Ski Jump in Bloomington. (Photos by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

“Overall, it did go well,” Broz said, as he had seven hours of sleep over four days leading up to the event on the Bloomington hill near Normandale Lake. “It was really one of the best international fields we’ve ever had and we’re still waiting on final numbers to come through but it was a couple thousand people watching on the hill.” Local onlookers watch Norge Ski Club member Hunter Gibson (33) soar off the 70 meter jump (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The venue was a trending topic on the popular social media app, Snapchat, Broz said as eight different countries were represented on the hill. One added attraction for jumpers was to use the event as a tune-up before a World Cup event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin two days later.

The tour is sanctioned by USA Nordic as a way to help develop the next group of top-tier international athletes to represent the United States with a premiere domestic series. Bloomington was the third stop on seven-stop tour season that began Dec. 10 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and concludes Feb. 18-19 in Brattleboro, Vermont. Other dates include: Jan. 21-22 in Chicago, Illinois; Jan. 27-28 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Jan. 31 in Ishpeming, Michigan and Feb. 3-4 in Westby, Wisconsin.

Historically, the US Cup has been the primary pipeline for men’s ski jumping in the U.S. and now they’ve partnered with Women’s Ski Jumping USA to give equal prize money. Cooper Dodds (34) climbs to the top of the 70 meter jump under the stadium lights at the Bush Lake Ski Jump in Bloomington.

The overall winning man for ski jumping earns $2,000 towards a 2017 summer European trip and the women’s award is to be determined. The best junior men’s jumper earns a spot on the Junior National Team. Prize money for all classes is $300 first place, $150 second place and $75 third place. Masters competitors ready themselves at the top of the 70 meter jump during the International Nordic Ski Jumping competition Wednesday, January 25, under the stadium lights at the Bush Lake Ski Jumps in Bloomington. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) New York Ski Educational Foundation member Bryce Kloc (11) prepares to tackle the 70 meter jump at the International Nordic Ski Jumping competition Wednesday, January 25, under the stadium lights at the Bush Lake Ski Jumps in Bloomington. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Top five finishes from eight competitions determine the overall winner and athletes must compete in at least three divisions to be eligible to win the US Cup.

Those interested in watching skiers fly over 100 yards through the air have one more chance this season to see them under the lights on Feb. 18.

