Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF RICHFIELD

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 URBAN HENNEPIN COUNTY

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

REGARDING:

Notice is hereby given that the City of Richfield in cooperation with Hennepin County, pursuant to Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, is holding a public hearing.

The public hearing is on the housing and community development needs and the Citys proposed use of the 2017 Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) planning allocation of $236,533. The actual amount may vary depending on federal budget considerations. The City will also consider the reallocation of $5,899 in 2015 CDBG funds.

In addition, between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018, it is estimated that program income funds generated from previously funded CDBG activities may be available to the City.

The City of Richfield is proposing to undertake the following activities with 2017 and 2015 Urban Hennepin County CDBG funds starting on or about July 1, 2017.

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Richfield Municipal Center, Council Chambers

6700 Portland Avenue South

QUESTIONS:

For additional information on the priorities, proposed activities, level of funding and program performance, contact the City of Richfield at 612-861-9760 or the Hennepin County Housing Department at 612-348-9260.

HOW TO COMMENT:

Attend the hearing and you will be heard or submit written comments.

AUXILIARY AIDS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITES ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS MUST BE MADE AT LEAST 96 HOURS IN ADVANCE TO THE CITY CLERK AT 612-861-9738.

The public hearing is being held pursuant to MS 471.59.

