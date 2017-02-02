Hornet girls prepare for Senior Night game

Southwest is Friday’s foe

Six Edina High girls basketball players will be honored when the Hornets play Minneapolis Southwest on Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Edina High gym.

“We try to start all of the seniors on Senior Night,” said Hornet head coach Matt Nilsen. “But I don’t think they would let me get away with starting all six of them.” Senior forward Annika Jank is the leading scorer for the Edina High girls basketball team with an average of 19 points per game. (Sun Current photo by John Sherman)

The seniors include two returning All-Lake Conference players, 6-5 center Bailey Helgren and 6-3 forward Annika Jank. The others are 5-11 forward

Julia Eckberg, 5-10 guard Maggie Stotts, 5-9 guard Abby Dyson and 5-6 guard Quinlan Kyle.

Edina stands 13-5 going into this week’s action after recording two victories last week.

The Hornets won 57-47 over Woodbury Jan. 24 and added a 52-44 Lake Conference victory over Eden Prairie on Jan. 27.

Olivia Coughlin scored 14 points to lead the Hornets at Woodbury, while Helgren and Jank scored 11 points each and Macy Nilsen added nine.

“We are seeing a lot of different defenses this year,” said Nilsen. “Woodbury packed it in with a flat 3-2 zone. Liv [Coughlin] made a lot of great decisions. She makes me a better coach.”

Woodbury and Edina dedicated the game to Nilsen’s former college coach, Concordia-St. Paul’s Dennis Getzlaff, who passed away as the result of skin cancer. Kent Getzlaff, Dennis’ son, is the head boys coach at Woodbury. Proceeds from the event were donated to the Dennis Getzlaff Memorial Fund.

“There are two or three times a year when I wish I could call coach Getzlaff and get his advice,” said Nilsen, who played for Concordia in the 1990s before becoming a teacher and coach.

In the Hornets’ victory over Eden Prairie Friday night, Jank was unstoppable. She scored 22 points.

“Bailey [Helgren] had a great night with eight points and 13 rebounds,” said coach Nilsen. “Actually, all five of our starters played really well that night.”

Defensively, the Hornets couldn’t have been much sharper in the second half, as they held the Eagles to only 17 points.

“Eden Prairie has a good team,” said Nilsen. “They have at least four girls who will play college basketball. We really dug in on defense in the second half.”

The wins last week gave Edina an overall record of 13-5. The Hornets are tied with Wayzata and Minnetonka for second place in the Lake Conference standings. All three teams are 2-2, while Hopkins is the league leader with a 4-0 mark. The Royals are still undefeated, 19-0 overall.

