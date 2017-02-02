Girls hoops breaks losing streak with big win

Boys sweep season series against Edina

Eighth-ranked Eden Prairie boys basketball picked up its 10th win of the season on the road by way of a 66-43 final score at Edina Friday night.

The Lake Conference contest was the third win in four games for the Eagles thanks to a 36-22 halftime lead as junior guard Kyler Kluge continued to find his shooting range to lead the team with 22 points and senior guard Owen Chose contributed 11 points. Freshman Drake Dobbs added eighth points and Will Paul had seven points to help complete the regular season sweep. Eden Prairie defended its home floor during the winter break tournament in what was then a season-high points total, 83-66, on Dec. 29. The Eagles easily broke that mark in a 103-76 victory over Chanhassen five nights later. Trojans senior Elique Vaughn, right, gets his nose smashed battling for possession with Eagles freshman Austin Andrews (33) Friday, Dec. 16, at Wayzata High School in Plymouth. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The second game against the Hornets followed an 84-77 loss to Hopkins as the Royals clung to a one-point halftime lead after Eden Prairie jumped to a 22-6 lead at one point. Chose guided the Eagles with 24 points while Hopkins standouts Simon Wright and Ishmael El-Amin had 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Dobbs finished with 19 points followed by Kluge with 13 points and Austin Andrews with 12 points.

Girls pick up win

Eden Prairie girls basketball treated its home court fans to a 61-54 victory over Rochester John Marshall on Jan. 26 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

The Eagles blocked eight shots as Abby Johnson led the way with three blocks and shred the team rebounds lead with Sophia Hughes. Each grabbed six boards and Hughes added 10 points along with Samme Nordskog. Junior Kira Mosley led the way with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field. She also grabbed five rebounds, had three steals and blocked two shots.

The next night, Eden Prairie welcomed Edina to the high school gym but the result was not the same as the previous night with the Hornets earning a 52-44 Lake Conference victory.

Eden Prairie senior Jordan Shinas made 5-of-11 3-pointers to pace the team with 17 points and Mosley followed with 11 points while Hughes contributed nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. Mosley had three steals and a blocked shot. Amanda Polanski was 2-of-3 from the field but led the team with five rebounds.

Contact Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com. Times New Roman 10 pt, italic