Former Richfield mayor and friend feel afterglow of Washington march

Richfield resident Carolyn Engeldinger, left, and Hennepin County Commissioner Debbie Goettel pause for a selfie as they take part in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. Jan 21. (Image courtesy Debbie Goettel)

The feeling that emerged the weekend of President Donald Trump’s inauguration turned out to mirror the campaign theme of his predecessor.

“It was hopeful,” said Carolyn Engeldinger, who joined the massive crowds at the Capitol for the Women’s March Jan. 21, the day after Trump was sworn in.

The Richfield resident was overcome with the feeling as she got off the subway and measured the swelling, kaleidoscopic scene.

“I saw people with walkers, elderly people, people in wheelchairs, people of every color and ethnicity. LGBT people, Muslims, Jews, native Americans. I mean, it was the most community feeling I have ever experienced in my life. It really did bring me to tears. The power of it was immense.”

Engeldinger said it took her not much longer than a week after the presidential election to resolve to attend the march, her first visit to Washington.

“As soon as I heard that it was actually going on, I knew I had to be here,” she said.

Her guide for her first time in Washington was longtime friend Debbie Goettel, the former Richfield mayor and newly sworn-in Hennepin County Boardmember. “I’m out there quite a bit, a couple times a year usually,” Goettel said.

For the well-traveled politician, this was not like the usual trip to the Capitol, though. That would become clear as she realized the scale of the event, symbolized by the pink cat-eared “pussy hats” that dominated the scene. Demonstrators at the Women’s March in Washington D.C. were not only female. Richfield residents Carolyn Engelndinger and Debbie Goettel noted a diverse demographic at the Jan. 21 event. (Photo Courtesy Star Democrat)

“A lot of men were there, a lot of young men. They were wearing the hats, too. They were supporting the women they cared about. I saw guys wearing their mothers’ old coats,” Goettel said.

While the over-arching cause of the march was human rights, Engeldinger said marchers’ various motivations could be made out from the signs they held aloft. A sampling: “My body, my choice,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Dump Trump.”

Other concerns of marchers included the future of Social Security and Medicare, the Dakota Access Pipeline and other environmental issues, Engeldinger said.

If the signs didn’t get the viewpoints across, the chants did. A couple examples were, “Tell me what America looks like, this is what America looks like,” and, “We want a leader, not a creepy tweeter,” Engeldinger recounted. “There were also a couple I can’t repeat.”

There was plenty of wholesome material, though, as the crowd broke into song, with “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful,” Engeldinger recounted.

Despite attending demonstrations before, she has no experience that compares.

“This was not my first march, my first action. This was unlike anything,” Engeldinger explained.

Both she and Goettel were proud of how peaceful the demonstration remained, with no arrests during the event. People even seemed to be more forgiving when having their toes stepped on, Engeldinger observed.

“People were at their absolute best and highest place. It was just amazing,” she said.

Peace reigned despite the mass of humanity, crowded enough that the two Richfield friends became separated shortly after joining the gigantic throng.

“I went to throw my banana peel in a trash can, and I turned around and it was a sea of people that moved,” Engeldinger said.

Standing at the periphery of the rally’s epicenter, she saw people wade into the crowd and then “go out, saying they had to leave because they couldn’t breathe.”

The authorities even had to shut down the escalators at the subway, she said. “There were so many people on those that they had to shut them off because there was no room for more bodies in the platform area,” Engeldinger explained.

It just so happened she reconnected with Goettel at the subway station as they left the march.

Back home, the afterglow kicked in.

“Invigorated, inspired, energized, hopeful” was how Engeldinger described her mindset, speaking five days after a march that was cathartic for so many.

“Everybody I talked to on both days said that it was what they really needed, because they had been so sad, so depressed and hopeless ever since the election, and this gave them energy and hope,” Engeldinger said of the march and the day after, when she and Goettel went sight-seeing in Washington, getting their first in-person glimpse of people donning Trump’s famous red baseball caps.

“For me, it was just about needing to be with people in solidarity,” Goettel said.

Engeldinger senses building momentum. “This is a movement,” she declared.

She doesn’t have to look far for evidence. Beginning last month, a group of women called Stand Up Richfield-Bloomington has been meeting with the same mission of the march. Fourteen people attended the first meeting, held in the restaurant of the Bloomington Festival Foods, according to Engeldinger. The next time they met, that number doubled, she said, and they had to move the location to the Bloomington Davanni’s.

“We keep having to find bigger and bigger places,” Engeldinger said.

Contact Andrew Wig at andrew.wig@ecm-inc.com or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.