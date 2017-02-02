EHS principal to retire at end of school year

After 10 years at Edina High School, Principal W. Bruce Locklear has announced his retirement effective the end of the school year.

“I am ready to graduate with the class of 2017 and plan for what is next,” Locklear said in a statement and letter sent to parents last week. “The time is right for me to announce my retirement.”

Locklear noted that in the last decade the school had accomplished “so many wonderful things,” including student leadership, changing demographics and cultural adaptation and creating new spaces to allow for ninth-graders to join the high school in fall 2017.

“The EHS community challenged me to do more, and so together we soldiered on and I am proud of all that we have accomplished,” Locklear said. “I have truly enjoyed working and living in a community that supports education and our young people.”

The retirement is effective June 30, the same day that superintendent Ric Dressen is set to retire. Locklear said that with a new superintendent and new school configuration, the timing was right.

“With the ninth grade joining us in the fall, 50 percent of the students and roughly 25 percent of the staff will be walking the halls of EHS for the first time,” Locklear said. “This will provide a great opportunity for the next principal to step in and continue the legacy. The timing is hard, especially for me, but it is right nonetheless.”

Locklear said that he will continue to work hard during his last five months and thanked the students, staff, families and Edina community for working with him.

“For the past 10 years, we have created a legacy of excellence [that] will continue to define EHS. Know that I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and my experiences at Edina, and it has had a profound impact on me as a professional and as a person. Thank you,” Locklear said.

The intent to retire was submitted for approval at the Jan. 30 school board meeting.