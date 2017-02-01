Developer hopes for fall construction on Richfield’s Cedar Point housing project

An illustration shows how northeast Richfield is expected to transform when a apartment and townhome complex is built across from Cedar Point Commons. (Image courtesy Boisclair Corporation)

As redevelopment plans proceed in northeast Richfield, homeowners who have been waiting a decade to sell their properties may have a resolution this summer.

A representative of Boisclair Corporation told the Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority Jan. 17 that the developer hopes to begin construction on 58 town homes across from Cedar Point Commons this fall. Adam Seraphine, representing Boisclair through NHH Properties, provided an update on the project before an extension of a preliminary development contract between Boisclair and the HRA was unanimously approved Jan. 17.

After signing the agreement in October 2015, the developer has faced delays in a project expected to include 204 apartment units in addition to the town homes. Homeowners in the area were originally expecting their homes to be acquired last decade, but the economic downturn thwarted those plans.

The economics of the land acquisition for the two-block site was the developer’s biggest challenge in moving forward with the project, Boisclair President Lori Boisclair told the HRA last October, describing a funding gap of $10 to $12 million. Boisclair is seeking grants to help move forward.

“We believe we have a strategy now with the Hennepin County TOD (Transit Oriented Development) grant and the DEED (Department of Employment and Economic Development) redevelopment grant,” Seraphine said.

Last fall, the city unsuccessfully applied for the Transit Oriented Development funding, enough to acquire four to five properties, according to Richfield Community Development Director Karen Barton.

“Unfortunately for us, there were several projects that were ready to break ground before this project, so they were awarded the funding,” Barton explained, optimistic the grant will be awarded to the project this time.

“The feedback that we received from Hennepin County was that the application was fine. It’s just the other projects were scheduled to break ground ahead of ours.”

The 12 homes that must be removed for the project all stand on the portion of the site reserved for the town homes. Asked if the homeowners are amenable to selling their properties, Barton said, “I believe most of them are.”

She later told the Sun Current that construction on the town home project could begin even before all of the homes have been acquired.

HRA Commissioner Doris Rubenstein noted a robust housing market for the type of homes in question.

“Single-family homes are hot, hot, hot right now, as we all know, so I can understand that this may cost more than we originally anticipated,” Rubenstein said.

HRA Commissioner David Gepner asked whether the developer will be required to complete the apartment phase of the project if the town home phase begins first, as the developer proposed.

“That exactly is one of the remaining items for us to work out,” Barton said.

Having extended the preliminary agreement with the city to April 30 of this year, Boisclair still must sign a private development and purchase agreement with the HRA before construction can begin. According to Boisclair’s proposal, 20 percent of the apartment complex’s units would be designated as affordable housing.

The developer’s original plan was to build the entire housing complex – and apartments – at the same time. The city had encouraged that approach, in part, as an effort to minimize disruption to the surrounding neighborhood.

“Phasing a project typically is only done when there’s financing concerns that arise, and that’s where we’re at,” Seraphine said.

The city and the developer can expect to learn in July if they have been awarded the grants, he said.

Contact Andrew Wig at andrew.wig@ecm-inc.com or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.