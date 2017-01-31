Richfield STEM School boss is Principal of the Year

Richfield STEM School Principal Joey Page greets students in the hallway at the start of the school day Jan. 23. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

For successfully navigating the challenges inherent in STEM education, Principal Joey Page has been honored by his peers as a standout in the field.

This month, Dr. Page was named the 2017 Science and Mathematics Elementary and Middle Level Principal of the Year. On Feb. 2 in Bloomington, he will officially receive the honor, created through a partnership between the Science Museum of Minnesota and the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association.

Educating students at Richfield STEM School in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, by nature, requires an emphasis on continuous professional development that the awarding organizations found in abundance in Page.

“The one thing around STEM – it’s an ever-changing world, right?” Page said, explaining the importance of professional development for STEM schools.

Serving as principal of R-STEM since it opened in 2010, Page was integral in getting the school up and running as it began educating students in grades K-5. Between 2010 and 2012, 45 R-STEM teachers received their certifications in STEM education.

“We were certainly, I would say, national leaders in how we approach staff development for our teachers when our school was first starting,” Page said.

In particular, the science museum and principals’ association recognized Page for his efforts to establish partnerships in professional development with the Mayo Clinic and the Science Museum of Minnesota. Teachers work with those institutions to write science modules for their classrooms and receive ongoing updates to the lessons.

R-STEM Instructional Coach Cindy Lybeck was particularly awed by Page’s leadership in professional development.

“Dr. Page is the most dynamic principal I have worked with in over 23 years in public education,” Lybeck wrote in nominating Page. “He is driven to encourage and celebrate science and math literacy, and strives to motivate the teachers, staff, and students around him to reach their full potential.”

Before helping found R-STEM, Page was principal of Richfield’s Sheridan Elementary, which was named a Minnesota School of Excellence in 2009, Page’s other major career honor.

“I think he has deep passion for innovative and visionary leadership,” Richfield Schools Superintendent Steve Unowsky said. “I think it’s what led him to be the founding principal of the STEM School in the first place.”

The science museum and principals’ association also recognized that students at R-STEM have tripled their science proficiency test scores since the school opened in 2010.

Although he thinks his school is headed in the right direction, “I don’t think we’ve arrived at all. I think there’s still work to be done,” Page said.

“ … I am super happy for our school.”

