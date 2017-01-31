Richfield Police reports: Jan. 18-24

For Jan 18-24, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

Jan. 18 – In an incident that occurred the previous day, a male stole 18 steaks valued at $288 from Lunds & Byerlys, it was reported around 4:30 p.m.

Police arrested a male for felony domestic assault after responding to the 7100 block of Cedar Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 – A stolen vehicle was reported on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

A driver was arrested for second-degree DWI at East 65th Street and Nicollet Avenue around 11 p.m.

Jan. 20 – Police took a report of criminal sexual conduct involving prostitution at Motel 6 around 12:45 p.m.

In a report made on the 6200 block of Bloomington Avenue around 5 p.m., a man violated an order for protection five minutes after being served.

Around 9 p.m., police took a report of a male with a gun at the intersection of Richfield Parkway and East 66th Street. The party was not located.

A male fled Target after being discovered using a cell phone attached to a selfie stick to tape females in a fitting room, it was reported around 9:15 p.m.

A drunk driver had the vehicle’s high-beams on when police made a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. The driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

Jan. 21 – Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI around 2:15 a.m.

A theft from a vehicle on the 7200 block of Blaisdell Avenue was reported around 7:45 a.m. The loss was under $500.

A male was assaulted by his roommate, who had left the scene on the 7500 block of Logan Avenue when police responded around 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 22 – Police responded to a past-action criminal sexual conduct report on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue around 4:15 p.m.

Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI at 66th Street and Elliott Avenue after stopping the vehicle for an inoperable headlight around 8:45 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody for possession of stolen property and a controlled substance after police stopped a vehicle for not having a license plate.

Jan. 23 – No incidents listed.

Jan. 24 – After responding to a welfare check of a female at Motel 6, police arrested the female for possession of narcotics.

Police arrested a driver for third-degree DWI after they responded to a traffic accident at West 77th Street and Lyndale Avenue.