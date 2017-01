The Bloomington Chamber of Commerce will host its annual membership meeting next month.

“Looking Forward” will celebrate the successes of the chamber in 2016 and preview the coming year. Chris Cassirer, president of Northwestern Health Sciences University, is the keynote speaker.

The meeting is 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Sheraton Bloomington, 5601 W. 78th St.

The cost is $25 for chamber members and $50 for non-members.

Registration: tr.im/feb10