Sean Jeffrey Brenckman, age 34 of Eden Prairie, passed away January 21, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

He is survived by wife, Elizabeth; parents, Kim and Rae Ann; sister, Sarah (Hans) Leida; nephews, Levi, Sam, and Miles Leida; and many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Sean earned his Eagle Scout award, played for the Eden Prairie drumline, and was captain of the University of St. Thomas cross country team. After college, he worked for Ameriprise Financial for most of his career and completed his Certified Financial Analyst designation. An avid outdoorsman, golfer, and runner, Sean loved being out in nature. He hiked 2,655 miles on the Pacific Coast Trail in 2015. His spontaneous spirit and sense of humor will always be remembered.

A service was held at 11:00am Saturday, January 28 at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55347, with a visitation at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pacific Crest Trail Association (www.pcta.org), or to Pax Christi (www.paxchristi.com).

