Grant will provide dental scholarships at NCC

A grant from Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation will establish a new scholarship program at Normandale Community College of Bloomington.

The $150,000 grant will support students seeking a degree in advanced dental therapy.

Advanced dental therapists are professional members of the dental team who provide essential treatment and prevention services, with a focus on reaching patients who may otherwise have difficulty finding care due to factors such as cost, distance, language and disabilities. Often, dental therapists serve rural, low-income and other vulnerable and underserved populations.

In 2009, Minnesota was the first state in the nation to pass legislation to establish the advanced dental therapist as a member of the dental care team.

“We are thrilled to provide this support to advance dental therapy in Minnesota. Far too many Minnesotans lack access to basic dental care. More advanced dental therapists in our communities means access to more, and better, care for Minnesotans of all ages who otherwise wouldn’t be able to receive it,” said Joe Lally, executive director of Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation.

Up to three scholarships will be awarded each year to students who demonstrate passion and commitment to public health and financial need.

Info: tr.im/dental