Crusade to revoke corporate human rights comes to south metro

Pictured on the deck of his Bloomington condominium, Darold Luze has been in involved in civil rights work for most of his professional life. Now retired, Luze is an activist for a movement to amend the U.S. Constitution so that corporations are not granted personhood. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

When people consider how to spend their retirement, challenging the corporate-political structure that pulls on the country’s levers of power isn’t what usually comes to mind.

But it was a natural fit for retiree Darold Luze, who is working at the grassroots level to upend an arrangement that gives corporations human rights, including the right to donate unlimited dollars to politicians.

Central to Luze’s fight is the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision and its implications for free speech and corporate personhood in the eyes of the Constitution.

The Citizens United decision, regarding a conservative nonprofit group’s effort to distribute a video opposing Hillary Clinton during her 2008 presidential primary campaign, established that corporations and unions could make unlimited political expenditures. The decision effectively affirmed that the First Amendment promises free speech to not only people, but to corporations, and that money equates to speech.

Working as a volunteer, Luze is the chief organizer in the south metro for a national movement seeking to neutralize the Supreme Court’s decision by amending the Constitution. The effort is called Move to Amend, with volunteers working to establish a presence throughout the state and country.

“Basically, we’re trying to establish that corporations are not people and money is not speech,” said Luze, 70, who joined the movement following a career as a federally employed equal opportunity specialist.

The longtime Richfield resident and current Bloomington resident said his interest in the effect of money on politics heightened late last decade.

“It started when I was upset about the economic collapse of 2008 and that nobody from Wall Street were held responsible,” Luze explained. “I realized, oh my god, the money has so much influence on this. We’ve got to do something about the money.”

To illustrate his point, he cites analysis from the nonprofit political money-tracking group MapLight, which found that successfully elected U.S. Senators raised an average of $14,000 per day during the 2012 election cycle, the most recent such analysis available from the group.

“This is getting absurd,” Luze lamented. “You’ve got to have money to play, and that has to change or we have no democracy left.” Darold Luze sits at his desk in his Bloomington condominium, where he conducts much of his work as a volunteer for Move to Amend, a national push to amend the constitution so that corporations are not granted personhood. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

19 states down, 15 to go

Obstacles to Luze and his fellow activists range from public apathy to political norms.

For the movement to be a success, two-thirds of states or two-thirds of Congress would have to pass resolutions triggering a constitutional convention. Getting the Minnesota Legislature to go along with such a measure is the prime directive of Luze and his fellow regional organizers.

That means forming affiliate groups throughout the state and encouraging constituents to lobby their representatives and senators. So far, measures in the Minnesota Legislature to pass a resolution calling for a convention have failed, and Move to Amend organizers don’t expect that to change anytime soon with a Republican-controlled House and Senate.

But Luze was expecting a long slog anyway. “You don’t change things, especially the Constitution, overnight,” he said.

Nineteen states have passed resolutions calling for a constitutional convention –– Move to Amend needs 15 more.

The challenge, Luze said, is “getting people to, one, believe that we can actually do it, but they have the to get involved.”

The wave of baby boomers preparing to retire may provide fertile recruiting grounds. Already, retirees are a critical source of human capital for the cause, noted Move to Amend’s State Coordinator Barbara Gerten.

“I’m finding, mostly, the retired people are the ones that are coming on board with this movement as we support the young people working on the day-to-day issues,” said Gerten, a retired CPA living in South St. Paul.

In their mission, convincing the average American of the movement’s validity isn’t the challenge, according to polls.

Move to Amend allies point to a national survey conducted by the Associated Press and research firm GfK that showed 81 percent of Republicans and 85 percent of Democrats – not to mention 78 percent of Independents – agree there should be a limit on corporate political spending. A 2015 Bloomberg Politics national poll resulted in similar figures.

Defenders of the Citizens United decision say it strengthened the First Amendment while a constitutional amendment would limit its scope. They argue the law considered corporations as people long before the Supreme Court case, anyway. Plus, they contend that corporations are merely assemblages of like-minded people.

But Gerten is at a loss to make sense of corporate personhood and the free-speech rights that come with that distinction.

“I don’t grasp it,” she said. “I don’t get it, myself.”

Like Luze, Gerten’s response to her own befuddlement was to take action as a retiree.

“I don’t want to be put in my grave and have my grandchildren say, ‘Well, Grandma, why didn’t you do something about this?’” Gerten said.

Raised with a social conscience

Luze’s inspiration to take action is rooted in his childhood home of Keystone, Iowa.

“My grandparents raised me, and they grew up with a social conscience, and that’s what they taught me,” he said. “Civil rights just happened to be the first thing I ran into.”

After earning hisbachelors degree in history from the University of Iowa, Luze’s interest in minorities’ causes extended to his choice of graduate school, as he opted to attend the historically black Prairie View A&M University in Texas. After earning a masters degree in education, Luze joined the Teaching Corps, winding up in Grossbeck, Texas, where a court order was then being enforced to fully integrate the schools.

From there, he made his way to the south side of Chicago, where he taught a fourth-grade classroom of 36 students, Luze recalled. The neighborhood was changing as whites departed and blacks arrived.

“I saw discrimination northern style,” he said.

Luze settled in Minnesota in the early 1980s, working as an equal opportunity specialist for the Department of Labor and raising four Richfield High School graduates.

His activist work extends well beyond Move to Amend. Before the loss of his right eye meant he had to give up riding upright bicycles, he organized a bike ride on the north shore of Lake Superior in 2008 that was meant to challenge the demographics of the typically white, male cycling community.

Although he blames the economic downturn for less-than-desired participation numbers, Luze is proud that 38 percent of the riders were people of color, while 50 percent were female.

As he brings his experience as a civil rights activist to Move to Amend, Luze cherishes the memory of his wife and “high school sweetheart,” Sharon, who he lost to a heart condition after 35 years of marriage. On top of his efforts to change the Constitution, Luze works as a personal care attendant for his disabled granddaughter, one of eight grandchildren he keeps in mind while pondering the future of his country.

“So long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to try to make life a better place,” he promised. “That sounds kind of corny, but that’s the truth.”

Reaching the lawmakers

A mountain of a status quo stands in his way, daunting enough to make the issue of corporate personhood and campaign finance a non-starter for many.

“People will say they don’t want to mess with the way things are, this is a really big thing,” Gerten said. “Well, that’s the same thing they said for slavery. That’s the same thing they said for the woman’s right to vote.”

Move to Amend proponents must also get past the practical realities of lawmaking, and not just that lawmakers would be voting to change a system under which they were elected in the first place. As legislators consider the resolution to support an amendment, they have priorities to consider.

“There are some lawmakers who feel like because it’s not a law – they’re not enacting a law, it’s a resolution – they feel like they don’t want to waste their time on such things,” Gerten said.

The activists she organizes have marching orders of “reaching out to people anywhere we can think of, just to get the message out. So many people say, ‘Oh man I’ve never heard of this,’” she said.

Accomplishing awareness is one step. Mustering the ambition to overcome an entrenched power structure is a further challenge yet.

“Well, that’s kind of what happened originally with this country,” Luze pointed out. “It can be done.”

