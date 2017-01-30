Community college to screen documentary Jan. 31

Normandale Community College of Bloomington will host a screening of the documentary “American Denial” next week.

The screening is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the Dale Lorenz Auditorium of the college, 9700 France Ave.

There will be a reception with entertainment, food and refreshments starting at 5 p.m., as well as a panel discussion following the screening.

The documentary chronicles the story of Swedish researcher Gunnar Myrdal whose 1944 study, “An American Dilemma,” probed into the country’s racial psyche. The film weaves a narrative that exposes some of the potential underlying causes of racial biases still rooted in America’s systems and institutions today.

Info: 612-664-5110