Bloomington middle schools to host parent information nights

Bloomington Public Schools will host middle school information and preview nights at its three middle schools next month.

The preview nights will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Current fifth-grade students attending public, private or charter schools and their parents or guardians are invited to learn more about the academic programs, student clubs and music and athletic programs offered by Bloomington’s three middle schools.

The district’s middle schools are Oak Grove Middle School 1300 W. 106th St.; Olson Middle School, 4551 W. 102nd St.; Valley View Middle School, 8900 Portland Ave.

Information about the district’s middle schools is available online at bloomingtonschools.org/middle or by calling the school principals: Oak Grove, 952-681-6600 (Brian Ingemann); Olson, 952-806-8600 (Jeremy Kuhns); Valley View, 952-681-5800 (Megan Willrett).