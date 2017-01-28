Weekly bowling keeps 95-year-old on her toes

By Sue Webber

Contributing Writer Elsie Syverson, 95, of Minnetonka (left), and Debbie Vold, (right) assistant coordinator at the Hopkins Activity Center, are at the bowling alley weekly. (Submitted photo)

Elsie Syverson’s love affair with bowling goes back a long time.

“I was on Bowlerama, on TV with Bill and Nancy Carlson, in the 1950s,” she said. “I won $875.”

Now 95, Syverson lives at The Glenn in Minnetonka, and said she still bowls twice a week. One of those outings is with the bowling club every Thursday at the Hopkins Activity Center.

She and her husband were longtime dancers, too, until her husband died after the two had been married 70 years. “We used to dance a lot, and I miss that a lot,” Syverson said. “We used to go to the Medina Ballroom with eight other couples.”

A native of South Dakota, Syverson grew up on a ranch 100 miles north of Rapid City.

“We milked cows and herded sheep, and we walked to school,” she said.

Later, Syverson taught school herself, first in the country and then in town.

Once she got to the Twin Cities, she worked at Honeywell and then at Eaton Corp. “I sold jewelry at one time, too,” she said.

“My husband was from Glenwood, Minnesota,” she said. “He flew 53 missions during World War II.”

She and her husband had twin boys, though one died three days after birth. The surviving twin lives in Seattle. Nita Larson, of Minnetonka, has weekly exercise classes in Hopkins on her calendar. (Submitted photo)

Nita Larson is another Minnetonka resident who is active at the Hopkins Activity Center. “I tried Curves and another [workout location] first,” she said.

She has been active in Hopkins aerobics classes for seven years, and also has tried adult gymnastics. “It had to be someplace convenient,” Larson said. “Our teacher, Ben Walker, is very innovative. We never do the same thing twice. Everyone there is very friendly.”

Now the classes are fixed on her calendar, Larson said. “I work the other stuff around it,” she said. “Sometimes I walk or bike, too.”

The mother of three children and grandmother of two, Larson was a keypunch operator at Minneapolis Moline and then worked at Toro before a 22-year career at Tait’s Super Valu.

She recalls that growing up, girls were allowed to play only half-court basketball. “We played neighborhood softball when I was growing up, but there were no organized sports for girls,” Larson said. Mitzi Lindquist, of Hopkins, enjoys the twice-weekly exercise class at the Hopkins Activity Center. (Submitted photo)

Mitzi Lindquist, a resident of Hopkins, also is a regular at Tuesday and Thursday exercise classes at the Hopkins Activity Center. I’m a morning person, so I like the 9 a.m. workout,” she said.

She says Ben Walker, who leads the Fitness Focus classes on Tuesday and Thursday, is an ex-Marine. “It’s the most fabulous class,” she said. “He changes things up. He makes us work. I really love it.”

“I just found my niche and the right place to be,” said Lindquist, who says she’s been “faithfully exercising” for three years. “I find I have a lot more energy, I sleep better and my clothes fit better. I just swear by it.”

“I tried the YMCA, Curves and Snap before this,” said Lindquist, who retired eight years ago from working as a medical transcriptionist. She has five grandchildren.

