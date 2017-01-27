Winter Fete: The show must go on

Mother Nature has doused Bloomington’s annual Winter Fete celebration with a dose of spring fever, but the show must go on, and several activities are planned this weekend.

The opening weekend of bike races was canceled due to wet conditions, but the “Get Phat with Pat” bike race will attempt to run its second weekend of competition, beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with the recreational division, and concluding with the advanced division at noon.

Competitors, many riding bicycles with extra-wide tires for off-road and snowy terrain, will depart from the Sorenson Boat Launch Area at the south end of Lyndale Avenue, along the Minnesota River. Participants will ride on a mostly single-track course that loops back to the starting area under the river’s Interstate 35W overpass. The entry fee for the races is $15, and a variety of door prizes will be awarded to participants. Registration opens at 9 a.m.

Richardson Nature Center’s annual Ice Harvest Festival is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Three Rivers Park District nature center will showcase Minnesota as it existed before electric refrigerators, when ice harvesters sawed massive blocks of ice from frozen lakes to keep food cold during warmer months. Ice harvesting historian Tim Graf and costumed interpreters from The Landing in Shakopee will facilitate a variety of outdoor activities, including cutting, harvesting and weighing blocks of ice from a pond, using old-fashioned tools.

The cost is $5 per person for visitors ages 3 and older. Richardson Nature Center is at 8737 East Bush Lake Road, Bloomington.

Winter Fete wraps up Sunday, Jan. 29, with two events, including the Winter History Fest at Bloomington’s Historic Pond House in Pond-Dakota Mission Park.

Frontier games will be played outdoors from noon to 4 p.m. while painting and presentations about pioneer fashion will be offered inside the house. The park is at 401 E. 104th St.

Bloomington Ice Garden will host open skating with reduced rates on Sunday afternoon.

Open skating is 2-3:30 p.m. at the arena, 3600 W. 98th St.

Open skating rates on Sunday will be $2 for adults and $1.50 for children, with skate rental available for $1.

More information about Winter Fete activities is available online at tr.im/wfete.