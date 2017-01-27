Voigt becomes Richfield’s winningest wrestler

Dave and Julie Voigt did not know what to expect when they first enrolled their middle son, Patrick, in wrestling when he began kindergarten. Richfield senior Patrick Voigt works toward earning a pin during a match from earlier this season. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Voigt, now a senior, is coming off a state berth last season and he has become a threat in the middle of Richfield’s wrestling lineup.

“You always hope, but there aren’t a lot of kids that have reached his level,” Dave Voigt said. “He has worked hard and has wrestled for a lot of years.

“He is a good wrestler and he has always had that potential.”

From the beginning of his career to now, Julie Voigt said it has become much easier for her to watch her son compete.

“Over the years I haven’t been as nervous watching him because he has really grown as a wrestler,” Julie Voigt said. “He has really good technique and has won a lot of matches, and he is fun to watch for me.

“I went from being nervous when he was little to being confident when I watch him wrestle now.”

She also said wrestling helped her son off the mat, as well.

“Wrestling has really helped him develop leadership skills and community skills,” Julie Voigt said. “I think he is a better person from wrestling and I think wrestling is a great sport because it is not only an individual, but a big team sport as well.”

Voigt’s talent and continued success over the years helped him etch his name in the Richfield record books, as he set the Richfield career wins record with his 114th career victory against St. Croix Lutheran Jan. 5. Nick Fornicoia, a 1989 graduate of Richfield High School, previously held the record with 113 wins.

“This is crazy,” Voigt said. “I have dedicated a lot of time to this sport throughout my whole life.

“It has been a long journey and I got to see the final goal.”

After watching hundreds of matches, Dave Voigt said watching his son become Richfield’s winningest wrestler is a memory he won’t soon forget.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Dave Voigt said. “This has been coming and he has been on a pace to break that record over the years.

“By the time last year ended it became a matter of when and not if.”

Richfield head coach Carl Maiers said he is proud of Voigt for achieving his lofty goal.

“To have someone like Patrick, who is a complete role model in every sense of the word, is a coach’s dream,” Maiers said. “He has been perfect to have and I can’t pick a better kid to have this record broken by.

“I’m excited for him and I know he will continue to push it. He has a lot of goals this year, and that’s just one of them.”

Voigt said becoming Richfield’s all-time wins leader became a realistic goal following the end of his sophomore campaign.

“It felt so good to finally get there,” Voigt said. “It was nice to see all my hard work pay off.”

Hard work is something that Voigt prides himself on in both his academic and athletic careers.

“I translate hard work into all my sports, academics and hopefully into life,” Voigt said. “That’s kind of what I want to be known as.”

As a two-year captain, Voigt’s work ethic has also shown fellow Richfield wrestlers what they could be capable of if they work hard.

“Everybody sees his matches and they see they don’t have to be flashy or super strong to win,” Maiers said. “He had the most wins at state last year for our guys and he displayed that is you know the basics and work your butt off in practice, then good things are going to happen.

“What Patrick does great is that he is an example and every kid looks up to him whether they know him well or not. He does the fundamentals and basics when he wrestles, not anything flashy. He just goes out there, grinds it out and does basic fundamental wrestling and he wins because of it.”

Voigt hopes that his teammates are inspired by the work he does off the mat and in the practice room.

“I hope this shows the guys to set goals and then work to achieve those goals,” Voigt said. “I’m just hoping I am a good role model to them and that they look up to me.”

One of the wrestlers Voigt hopes to inspire is his younger brother, William.

“[Having Patrick around] makes me work harder in the practice room and I aspire to be like him,” William Voigt said. “It makes the family proud, too.”

While achieving the all-time wins record was one of Voigt’s goals to begin the season, he said his eyes are now on finishing his senior season as strong as possible.

“I just want to keep working, keep picking up wins and make it to the state tournament,” Voigt said. “I want to make it to the final round of state and place it there.”

