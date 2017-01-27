VFW auxiliary to host rib dinner in Bloomington

The VFW Post 1296 Auxiliary will host a rib dinner this weekend to benefit Bloomington Boy Scout Troop 439.

Dinners will be served 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Everett McClay VFW Post 1296, 311 W. 84th St., Bloomington.

Dinners are $8 for a half-rack of ribs or $13 for a full rack. The dinner includes jojo potatoes and coleslaw. Discounted tap beer and rail drinks will be available.

Troop 439 is a three-time Boy Scouts of America “Journey to Excellence” gold unit and since 2011 has twice been named a top-10 troop out of more than 400 in the Northern Star Council.

Info: 952-854-1296