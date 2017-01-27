Richfield swimmers thrive despite loss

While the Richfield boys swim and dive team began the season with a 1-2 record in dual meets, head coach Marc Hamren has liked what he has seen from his group so far. Kyle Odefey swims to a first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke competition during Richfield’s dual meet against Jefferson Jan. 12. (Photo courtesy of Keith Larson)

Richfield fell 102.5-80.5 to Jefferson Jan. 12, but the Spartans were able to post 47 new season-best times out of the 60 races. Richfield also had seven first-place finishes in the 11 events.

“The reason for all the time drops boils down to effort, effort in two very important places,” Hamren said. “Number one, the racing pool. The Spartans definitely came to race on Thursday night. They attacked starts, they attacked turns, they attacked sprints with 100 percent effort, and they properly paced the longer events.

“Number two, the practice pool. They have been pushing themselves harder and harder on difficult ‘main sets’ throughout every week of training, knowing that it will result in faster races at meets. Coach Dan Pederson and I are proud of how hard, and how smart, they work.”

Jack Bowers took home first place in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly events. Bowers swam a career-best 100-yard butterfly time of 54.12 to win the event, and his time is under the state cut of 55.35 seconds. Bowers’ 200-yard freestyle time is roughly 1.5 seconds from the state cut.

Kyle Odefey took first-place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.21, as well as in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.10. David Boldt captured the final individual first-place finish with a time of 5:22.61 in the 500-yard freestyle.

Odefey, Raymond Haar, Bowers and Griffyn Stainbrook teamed up to deliver Richfield a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.1. Odefey, James Bowers, Stainbrook and Jack Bowers teamed up to give Richfield a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:35.36.

“Senior co-captain Jack Bowers threw in a very fast 22.19 anchor leg to cap this exciting come-from-behind victory,” Hamren said. “If each swimmer can drop one second by Sections, we could be under the state cut of 1:31.71.

“But we have not decided yet if we’ll go for this 200 freestyle relay or opt for the 400 freestyle relay at the section champs.”

Richfield will take the pool next to take on Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Richfield Middle School.

