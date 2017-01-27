Eden Prairie girls tested with tough schedule

Close games against stiff competition will pay off in the end

Several close games have marked up the schedule as of late for the Eden Prairie girls hockey team that comes into the final four games of the regular season with a 14-6-1 record, as a result of playing with one of the toughest schedules in the state.

Despite being outshot by Edina 38-12 last Saturday, the Eagles kept the game close after senior Emily McLaughlin scored her 13th game of the season and extended her point streak to four games with a late second period goal to make it 2-1.

Eden Prairie goaltender Alexa Dobchuk stopped 36-of-38 shots while her Edina counterpart, Anna Goldstein stopped 11-of-12 shots she faced.

Eagles coach Jamie Grossman added, “(Edina’s) a good team and we played a good game against them but they controlled play but we’re strong in net and defensively so I wasn’t too concerned about that. We had some chances but we couldn’t pull it out.

“They were more physical this game and ideally, you’d get a bounce or two to go your way but we couldn’t.”

The first meeting of the season came Jan. 3 at Braemer when the Hornet’s Aliyah Lance scored 3:50 into the third period for what proved to be the lone goal in the Lake Conference game.

Eden Prairie senior Naomi Rogge (8) has 25 goals and 45 points through 21 games this season (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Eden Prairie’s latest loss came on the heels of a 3-2 comeback win for Eden Prairie over Centennial, also played at the Community Center in Eden Prairie.

McLaughlin’s power play goal at 8:24 of the second period tied the game with assists from Sammie Morton and Naomi Rogge.

The Eagles scored twice by the 6:18 mark of the third period as Morton set up Sydney Langseth on the tying goal 1:59 in followed by Rogge’s 25th goal of the season at 6:18 for what proved to be the game winning goal, her seventh this season.

Langseth and Rogge accounted for the goals in a 2-1 road win at Wayzata Jan. 14 to get the first win after consecutive shutout losses to Edina and Cretin-Derham Hall before a 3-3 draw with Minnetonka back in Eden Prairie on Jan. 10.

Against the Skippers, Rogge scored twice and set up McLaughlin on a goal with one second left on the clock in the second period. Minnetonka’s Emma Bigham scored midway through the third period to force overtime as neither team could convert.

“This is a team that has confidence with a nice mix of veteran and younger players who play one of, if not the toughest schedules in the state. We really don’t have an easy games,” Grossman said about scheduling 15-of-21 games played against ranked teams.

Eden Prairie is also on the mend after senior defenseman Crystalyn Hengler was injured during her first shift of the second game at the Christmas tournament in Eden Prairie. Grossman said the top defenseman returned to practice Jan. 23 at 100 percent to help make the already strong blue line even stronger for the playoff push.

They also missed various forwards from the lineup for a variety of reasons but now everyone is back. Last season, the forwards were a majority of seniors. This year the ages are more balanced, but the leadership at each grade is coming through to help organize the team. “The oldest player on my second line is a sophomore playing along side two freshmen, but with that, they’re talented and we’re much faster this year as a team.”

Another aspect of this group Grossman likes his how they’ve handled the adversity that comes along with the defending state champions. “They’ve got a mark on their back each game because everyone wants to knock them off but the kids have handled it better than expected. I thought we could be one of the top four teams in the state but to lose so many seniors and still be there really speaks to the character of this team,” he said.

Part of that character comes from the senior leadership from Rogge along with Sydney Henrichs, Morton and Becca Berg and Hengler, a junior.

