Eden Prairie diver sets multiple records

Heglund sets Eagles 6 and 11 dive high totals

Eden Prairie junior diver Peter Hegland continued to rewrite the recordbooks on back-to-back days. Hegland broke his own 6-dive school and Eden Prairie Community Center pool record in the final home meet of the season with a 314.55 score, beating his previous high mark by 4.40 points in the 109-75 loss to Minnetonka in a Lake Conference dual.

The next day he set Eden Prairie’s 11-dive record with a score of 455.20 points, 7.20 better than his previous best during the Section 2AA True Team Championships. He was fourth in the standings as Jefferson’s Andy Pfau won the one-meter diving competition with a score of 501.55 points, ahead of runner-up Paul Lenz of Prior Lake’s total of 459.70. Eden Prairie junior Tommy Heil was fourth with a score of 408.90.

