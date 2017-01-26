School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 280

MINUTES SUMMARY

JANUARY 3, 2017

The board organizational meeting of the Board of Education of ISD 280, Richfield Public Schools, Hennepin County, Richfield, Minnesota, was held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the District Board Room, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. The organizational School Board meeting was called to order by Chair Toensing at 7:07pm with the following members in attendance: Ashmead, Brakke, Cole, Maleck, and Pollis. Absent: None. Student School Board Rep Nollenberger was present. Administrators present were Supt Unowsky, Asst Supt Roby, Chief Holje, Exec Director Clarkson, Directors Humnick and Boie, and Principal Daniels.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS FOR 2017

1. Election of Chair Christine Maleck

2. Election of Vice Chair Crystal Brakke

3. Election of Clerk John Ashmead

4. Election of Treasurer Tim Pollis

5. Set honorarium for board officers and members

REPORTS AND INFORMATION FROM SCHOOL SOURCES

1. 7-Period Day/School Start Times

2. SY17-18 Calendar Review

ROUTINE MATTERS (approved unanimously)

1. Approved Minutes of the Regular Meeting of December 19, 2016

2. Approved General Disbursements of January 3, 2017 in the amount of $221,217.37

OLD BUSINESS

1. Approved review of Board Policies 303&304

NEW BUSINESS

1. Approved SY2017-18 Calendar

2. Approved Metro South Adult Basic Ed Consortium Agreement

The meeting adjourned at 8:08pm. The preceding is a summary of the official minutes, which are on file in the District Office, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota. The next regular meeting of the Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:00pm in the District Board Room.

Beth Picard,

Secretary to the School Board

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

January 26, 2017

645234