Richfield Schools project enrollment decline

The Richfield School District is projecting a loss of 66 students for the 2017-18 school year, continuing a trend of declining enrollment that began three years ago.

Considering the state’s per-pupil funding model, that means less money for the district, which means the district ought to brace for some cuts, Superintendent Steve Unowsky warned during the Jan. 17 Richfield School Board meeting.

“I’ll just sort of state the uncomfortable,” Unowsky said. “ … We need to be preparing ourselves for the possibility of some reductions with some reduced funds.”

The district is projecting an enrollment of 4,169 students next school year for programming in grades pre-K through age 21, not including the new Voluntary preschool program, which accounts for 146 students. A continuing decline in enrollment is projected out to the 2021-22 school year, when models predict a student population of 3,980.

On top of the funding impacts from next year’s projected drop, Unowsky explained that a trailing effect will be felt next year, too, due to the exodus from Concierge Apartments (formerly Crossroads at Penn) that occurred before the current school year.

Upgrades, rent increases and changes in leasing policies at the 695-unit apartment complex forced many families out, and the district will continue to feel the financial impact of the population loss in the next fiscal year, the superintendent noted.

Enrollment patterns

Elementary schools are seeing a depletion in their ranks as a bubble of students that represented an uptick in population moves through the ranks. That group is now passing through the middle school, which is projected to see an increase of 62 students next year, for a total of 953.

Meanwhile, grades K-5 are projected to experience a cumulative decline of 113 students, for a total of 1,986. Richfield High School is projected to lose nine students, for a total of 1,142, but long-term projections put its population at close to 1,300 in the 2021-22 school year as the population bubble moves through the district.

School Boardmember Peter Toensing noted a pattern of attrition that can be seen as cohorts of students move up in grade level. “That decay in class size, it’d be great to see that go away,” Toensing said.

Programming changes in the district could have effects that are difficult to predict, Chief Human Resources Officer Craig Holje said after presenting the enrollment projections to the school board. Those changes include the addition of a seventh period to the daily high school schedule and the move of the district’s alternative career education program off campus to Normandale Community College.

“So that could have an ebb and flow on both sides of it,” Holje said. “We believe that it’s going to ebb and flow on the positive side as far as the enrollment and offering things to our community and to our students.”

The projections, formulated using the services of SchoolFinance.com, are most unreliable at the kindergarten level, where there isn’t the advantage of making projections based on grade-to-grade retention, Holje explained.

Projections for kindergarten, which the district is guessing will see an increase of 11 students, use birth rate data to predict how many students will be entering the public school system in Richfield.

In its efforts to attract more learners, the district is focusing its outreach on their point of entry into the educational system.

“We’re really looking to figure out that push beginning at the elementary level,” Unowsky said.

As an example of the marketing push, earlier in the meeting Unowsky unveiled a new brochure touting the district’s preschool programming. He pointed out the improvement in the literature’s production values compared to previous years’ efforts.

Recruitment and retention in the early grades are “the things we’re working on very rigorously with our communications and marketing, and specifically with our elementary principal team in their schools,” Unowsky said.

