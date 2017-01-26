Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

State of Minnesota

County of Hennepin

District Court

Judicial District: Fourth

Court File Number:

27-PA-PR-17-48

Case Type: Probate/Mental Health

In re the Estate of

Dorothy Sachs,

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given, that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedents Last Will dated February 13, 2006 has been filed with the Registrar herein, and the application has been granted informally probating such will. Any objections may be filed in the above, and the same will be heard by the Court upon notice of hearing fixed for such purpose.

Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Toby Yankanskas whose address is 17699 Bearpath Trail, Eden Prairie, MN 55347 as personal representative of the Estate of the above-named decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative and the personal representative are empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Probate Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: January 17, 2017

/s/ Julie Peterson,

Registrar

Kate Fogarty,

District Court Administrator

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

January 26, February 2, 2017

645211