Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will meet in the City Council Chambers, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota on Monday February 6, 2017, 7:00 p.m., to hold a public hearing to consider approval for renewal of a currency exchange license:
Xchange of America, LLC
dba Xchange of America
218 East Broadway
Bloomington, MN 55425
This notice is published pursuant to Bloomington City Code.
Janet K. Lewis, City Clerk
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
January 26, 2017
645501