Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will meet in the City Council Chambers, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota on Monday February 6, 2017, 7:00 p.m., to hold a public hearing to consider approval for renewal of a currency exchange license:

Xchange of America, LLC

dba Xchange of America

218 East Broadway

Bloomington, MN 55425

This notice is published pursuant to Bloomington City Code.

Janet K. Lewis, City Clerk

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

January 26, 2017

645501