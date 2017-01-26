Kennedy wrestlers to host Arens Invite this weekend

Bloomington Kennedy wrestling hosts the Dave Arens Classic starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The field looks to be another strong group of eight teams including Champlin Park, No. 8 ranked in Class AAA Hastings, Irondale, Minneapolis Roosevelt, Minnetonka, Woodbury and No. 3 ranked in Class A Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Bloomington comes into its home invite with three senior wrestlers ranked in Class AA including Noah Keith (182 pounds, No. 5); Eric Cruz Lopez (195 pounds, No. 8) and Alchan Robbs (No. 6 at 220 pounds).

The tournament will be the third event in as many days for the team with Metro West Confernce duals at Chaska-Chanhassen Thursday at 7 p.m. before returning home to face Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Friday at 6 p.m. Kennedy will host triangular meets Feb. 2 against St. Paul Harding and Richfield at 5 p.m. and Feb. 7 against Scott West and Belle Plaine at 7 p.m.

Several individuals are on the latest state rankings and should compete on Saturday including four from Hastings: 132 pounds No. 3 Adam McSorley; 160 pounds No. 6 T.J. Pottinger; 182 pounds No. 2 Trey Rogers; 220 pounds No. 2 Jackson Schichel. Minnetonka: 120 pounds No. 6 Boyd Mumbuwa; 152 pounds No. 7 Neil Schmalz. Zumbrota-Mazzeppa: 152 pounds No. 5 Maverick Jackson; 160 pounds No. 8 Sam Nordquist; 182 pounds No. 1 Caden Steffen; 195 pounds No. 7 Jacob Bennett; 220 pounds No. 3 Jarret Heglund.

