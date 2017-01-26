Kennedy swimmers tested at True Team meet

Kennedy boys swimming and diving competed in two meets last week starting with a 105-63 Metro West Conference loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Oak Grove Middle School Jan. 19.

Kennedy coach Todd Walsh changed up the lineup to give swimmers an opportunity to compete in events they normally wouldn’t.

“The boys gave a good fight through Event 8 then we ran out of gas and Benilde’s depth proved to be too strong,” he said, highlighted by sophomores Joe Bergquist and Luis Romero going two-three in the 200-yard Individual Medley. “I was impressed by the boys versatility tonight. They showed they could do more than usual, which is awesome.”

Kennedy sophomore Bailey Bauer was runner-up in the 200 free and 500 free and Keven Schletty won the 50 free and was second in the 100 free.

Eighth grader Nathaniel Schuller was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 free.

On Saturday, Kennedy was the smallest team at the Section 1A meet and as a result at a disadvantage in the unique True Team format where all swimmers score points toward the team total instead of just the finalists.

“The boys rose up to the chance to see the opponents that we will be facing in February at the MSHSL Section 1A Championship,” Walsh said as Kennedy placed ninth with 419 points, 436 points behind eighth-place Faribault.

Schletty was the lone Eagles medalist garnering sixth place in the 500 free with a lifetime best time of 5:19.00.

“It was great to see Kevin swim past his comfort zone and walk away from the guys in his heat,” Walsh said. “This can be a very intimidating meet and I think the boys faced that head on and swam some great races.”

