Homeowner of problematic Bloomington property arrested

A 20-year-old Bloomington woman whose residence has summoned Bloomington police officers multiple times was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Police officers have been called to the 8700 block of Russell Avenue on a recurring basis, and a report of suspicious activity brought officers to the neighborhood at approximately 10 a.m. Jan. 12, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The report noted that a Ford Mustang with Wisconsin license plates was at the residence, and an officer responding to the report spotted the vehicle in the area. He attempted to stop the car for a traffic and equipment violation near the intersection of Penn Avenue and 90th street.

The car stopped, but as the officer approached it, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The driver traveled southbound toward Old Shakopee Road and then westbound. The vehicle was traveling an estimated 100 mph, and officers did not try to pursue it due to the speed and icy and snowy driving conditions, Clauson explained.

An officer patrolling the area near Old Shakopee Road and Hampshire Avenue observed three people walking, and the officer that made the initial traffic stop identified the 20-year-old woman as one of the occupants of the vehicle he had pulled over. When questioned, the woman said she had been in the vehicle, but had not been driving it. She was initially arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, and following her arrest, officers found a white powdery substance within a necklace she was wearing, Clauson said.

Another woman, a 34-year-old Minneapolis woman, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The fleeing vehicle was not found in the area, Clauson noted.

Petty shoplifting

A failed attempt at stealing $50 worth of clothing led to the recovery of a stolen truck and a host of legal troubles for a 27-year-old Fridley man after he was arrested at the Bloomington Walmart store.

The suspect was arrested during the evening of Jan. 12 after Bloomington police officers were called to the store for a report of a theft in progress. Loss prevention officers of the store observed the suspect and a female companion concealing merchandise inside the store. The duo split up, with the man exiting the store and retreating to a parked truck. When officers arrived, however, he was making his way back inside the store while his female companion was exiting. The duo was stopped at the entryway of the store, according to Clauson.

The duo was found to be in possession of approximately $50 worth of clothing. A search of the Fridley man’s vehicle following his arrest turned up ammunition, which he was prohibited from possessing since he is a convicted felon, Clauson noted. As it turned out, the truck had been stolen from Shakopee. The owner had left it running at a SuperAmerica when it was stolen, Clauson said.

The woman was cited for theft and riding in a vehicle without consent, while the man was booked for theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Stolen vehicle

A stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Days Inn Bloomington West resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old Minneapolis man.

An officer patrolling the parking lot of the hotel, 7851 Normandale Blvd., during the evening of Jan. 12 identified the vehicle as having been reported stolen in Minneapolis. A woman exited the vehicle before the officer approached, and inside the vehicle were the Minneapolis man and two children, according to Clauson.

The man had been driving the vehicle and was arrested for possession of stolen property. It turned out he was driving after revocation, and during a search at the Bloomington jail, suspected narcotics were found in his pants, Clauson said.

The man was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation. The woman returned to the vehicle following the arrest and the children were released to her, Clauson noted.

The vehicle had been stolen in Minneapolis the previous day, and the suspect is an acquaintance of the owner, Clauson added.

Domestic assault

A 34-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child.

The suspect was arrested Jan. 13, following a sequence of events involving a 7-year-old girl. The child appeared to be the victim of abuse, as she had bruising on her neck. The evidence of abuse was observed at her elementary school, and child protection was contacted to review her situation, according to Clauson.

Child protection employees were notified of the girl’s injuries in November. The investigation included questioning of the girl’s 33-year-old mother in late December. The mother said her daughter was injured by a seatbelt, and the girl’s four siblings said the same thing, although there were inconsistencies in the story, Clauson said.

The child’s biological father provided additional information that suggested the child had been abused, and the case was turned over to the police department in early January. After further investigation, the mother and stepfather were arrested, according to Clauson.

The stepfather said that the girl had been misbehaving in school, including acting and crawling like a dog, and to punish her he was going to treat her like a dog, which included putting a leash around her neck. During a forensic interview, the child said that the leash was so tight she could not breath, Clauson explained.

The child’s siblings confirmed the punishment in subsequent interviews and said they didn’t intervene for fear of being hit, Clauson noted.

The stepfather was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation and malicious punishment of a child. He was charged in custody and posted bail on Jan. 18. He is scheduled to appear in court next month, Clauson said.

The mother was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and aiding and abetting a crime, but has not been charged as of last week, Clauson added.