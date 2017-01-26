Eden Prairie stays focused for Hockey Day win outside

Eagles upend top-ranked Stillwater 4-1 on the banks of the St. Croix River

Eden Prairie celebrated Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 with a 4-1 win over top-ranked Stillwater on the outdoor ice sheet at Lowell Park on the banks of the St. Croix River.

Senior Casey Mittelstadt scored twice including the opening goal of the game coming with 5:33 left in the opening period and the Ponnies maintaining a 10-5 shots edge. Mittelstadt snapped a low wrist shot through traffic to extend his points streak to eight games before jumping into the Eagles bench to join in the celebration. Eden Prairie poses for a team photo on the ice at Lowell Park in Stillwater. Eden Prairie teammates celebrate the Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 win at Stillwater. (Sun Current staff photo by Stu Groskreutz)

He added an empty-net goal late for his 72nd goal of his varsity career after helping kill off a fourth and final Eagles penalty.

After Stillwater tied the game, Eden Prairie’s Hu nter Johannes redirected a rebound with just over four minutes remaining in the second period. Mittelstadt sent the puck into the corner with 20 seconds left on the man-advantge where Nolan Sullivan fed Jack Jensen on a one-timer that was saved.

The rebound fell to Johannes who buried the chance to carry a 2-1 lead into the second intermission for his 51st point in 47 career games. Eden Prairie teammates celebrate the Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 win at Stillwater. (Sun Current staff photo by Stu Groskreutz)

Johannes told Fox Sports North’s Marney Geller after the game that the second-period goal ignited the bench. He added: “We came out a little slow but we knew they’d be a good team so we just came out in the second period and we knew we had to take it to them so I burried that goal and it got the boys going.”

Stillwater defenseman Matthew Stanton striped the puck away from senior Jack Blackowiak on a shorthanded breakaway, six minutes into the third period to keep the Eagles lead to 2-1.

Sophomore forward Tim Piehowski tried for a wraparound goal but was initially stopped by the Stillwater goaltender but some persistence paid off as Piechowski scored his third goal of the season coming with just over five minutes left with the Eagles up 3-1.

Looking back on being part of Hockey Day, Johannes added, “There’s nothing like it. This group of guys I’ve been playing with for a while and this has just been awesome. I’ll never forget it.”

Part of the Hockey Day coverage was a piece about the 11 character traits of what Jacob Wetterling stood. Several of the Hockey Day players read those 11 traits including Eden Prairie’s Nolan Sullivan who read No. 3: “Be Wise,” he said by the definition: “Be sympathetic, tolerant and wise toward people.”