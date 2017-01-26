Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE CERTIFICATE

OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:

customcasesource.com

PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS:

18466 Nicklaus Way

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

NAMEHOLDER(S):

SFE Outdoor, LLC

18466 Nicklaus Way

Eden Prairie, MN 55347

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: January 11, 2017

SIGNED BY: Ryan Schreier

Published in the

Eden Prairie Sun Current

January 26, February 2, 2017

644146