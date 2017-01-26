Bloomington cable television schedule, Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, Jan. 27
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2
6:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 3: The Turkeys Go on Strike
7:05 p.m. Westwood Grade 4: The Turkeys Go on Strike
8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Chanhassen at Kennedy
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
10:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Live by Night”
Saturday, Jan. 28
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rio Olympics Overview
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Live by Night”
8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: St. Thomas Academy at Jefferson (MSBN Production)
11 p.m. Valley View Winter Orchestra Concert
Sunday, Jan. 29
6 p.m. Advancing Racial Equity: MN 2016 Cohort Graduation
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fences”
8:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 23
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Chaska vs. Hudson
Monday, Jan. 30
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: International Village Clinic – Year in Review
8 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Making Smart Energy Investments, Home Efficiency and Solar Options
9 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2016
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Split”
11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Finance Your Project with Deferred Loans – Bloomington HRA
Tuesday, Jan. 31
6 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters Safety Matters – Crime Stoppers of Minnesota
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31
8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 31
8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 31
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 25
8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 25
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Creative Placemaking in the South Loop
10 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Elite Purposes of Being a Leader
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Global Synergy Group – Ukraine
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2
Wednesday, Feb. 1
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Patriots Day”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
7 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Making Smart Energy Investments, Home Efficiency and Solar Options
8 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2016
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
10 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 31
10:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 31
10:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 1
10:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 25
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: January
Thursday, Feb. 2
6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 26
8 p.m. Commission Updates: January
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: Patriots Day
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7
9:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Elite Purposes of Being a Leader
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Global Synergy Group – Ukraine
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Creative Placemaking in the South Loop
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channels 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information check cable channel 96, blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.