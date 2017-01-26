Bloomington cable television schedule, Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, Jan. 27

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. Westwood Grade 3: The Turkeys Go on Strike

7:05 p.m. Westwood Grade 4: The Turkeys Go on Strike

8:30 p.m. Boys Basketball: Chanhassen at Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

10:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Live by Night”

Saturday, Jan. 28

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rio Olympics Overview

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Live by Night”

8:30 p.m. Boys Hockey: St. Thomas Academy at Jefferson (MSBN Production)

11 p.m. Valley View Winter Orchestra Concert

Sunday, Jan. 29

6 p.m. Advancing Racial Equity: MN 2016 Cohort Graduation

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Fences”

8:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: Legislative Session Preview

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: Jan. 23

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl: Chaska vs. Hudson

Monday, Jan. 30

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: International Village Clinic – Year in Review

8 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Making Smart Energy Investments, Home Efficiency and Solar Options

9 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2016

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Split”

11 p.m. Bloomington Home Improvement Fair: How to Finance Your Project with Deferred Loans – Bloomington HRA

Tuesday, Jan. 31

6 p.m. Chamber: Business Matters Safety Matters – Crime Stoppers of Minnesota

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Dream of Wild Health

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Jan. 25-31

8 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 31

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 31

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Jan. 25

8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 25

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Creative Placemaking in the South Loop

10 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Elite Purposes of Being a Leader

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Global Synergy Group – Ukraine

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: Jan. 13 to Feb. 2

Wednesday, Feb. 1

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Patriots Day”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7

7 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Making Smart Energy Investments, Home Efficiency and Solar Options

8 p.m. Bloomington Sports Hall of Fame Banquet 2016

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7

10 p.m. Husky News: Jan. 31

10:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: Jan. 31

10:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: Feb. 1

10:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: Jan. 25

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: January

Thursday, Feb. 2

6 p.m. Planning Commission: Jan. 26

8 p.m. Commission Updates: January

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: Patriots Day

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: Feb. 1-7

9:30 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Elite Purposes of Being a Leader

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Global Synergy Group – Ukraine

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Creative Placemaking in the South Loop

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channels 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 (952-681-5900); and BCAT 16 (952-563-4980). For more information check cable channel 96, blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.